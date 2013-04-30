FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index hits 5-year high, tracking Wall St
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index hits 5-year high, tracking Wall St

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares rose to their highest in more than five years on Tuesday, tracking U.S. stock market which closed at a record high in the previous session.

The Straits Times Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,382.93, the highest since January 2008.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 percent, after the S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high on Monday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore’s second-largest lender, traded flat at S$10.92, retreating from a record high of S$11.07 last week. It reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter profit earlier in the day.

Other banking shares rose to their highest since 2008. Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd matched Monday’s five-year high of S$21.39, and DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose to the highest since mid-2008.

“Banking shares are doing well, helped by expectation that the Cyprus crisis may push some money to migrate from Europe to Singapore,” said a trader, who declined to be named.

Shares of Starhub Ltd hit a record high of S$4.76 and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd extended gains for the second straight session.

Shares of Aussino Group Ltd jumped 7 percent to S$0.107, recovering from a 40 percent slump in the previous session after the Singapore Exchange rejected its application for a S$70 million reverse takeover deal with a company linked to a Myanmar tycoon who is on the U.S. sanction list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.