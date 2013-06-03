REFILE-STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index at 7-week low; banks lead decline

Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly seven weeks, led by drops in banking stocks which were weighed down by slowing loan growth in April, while concerns about the duration of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus kept market sentiment muted.

“We see a lack of near-term positive catalysts for the (banking) sector with margins under pressure and loan growth to slow,” said Barclays analysts in a research note.

“Singapore banks are maintaining guidance for mid-single digit to 10 percent loan growth for the full year, vs 7 percent loan growth for the system YTD (year to date) April 2013.”

Barclays kept its preference for United Overseas Bank Ltd due to its diverse footprint in the ASEAN region. Shares in UOB fell as much as 2.1 percent to S$20.98.

Shares of DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, fell as much as 2 percent to S$16.82 on news it has extended an agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore state investor’s controlling stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk for two more months.

The Straits Times Index dropped as much as 1.7 percent to 3,279.54, declining for the fourth consecutive session, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent.

“Volatility could remain high as the volatility index (VIX) may normalise and markets are trading close to 2-year highs,” said UOB Kay Hian, adding it would position defensively and buy on pullbacks.

1132 (0332 GMT)