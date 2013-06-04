STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index at 10-week low; DBS drags

Singapore shares fell to their lowest in more than 10 weeks, with Southeast Asia’ biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd leading the decline, amid continued speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back on quantitative easing.

The Straits Times Index fell as much as 0.4 percent to 3,260.12, the lowest since late March, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent.

Shares of Singapore’s biggest lender, DBS fell as much as 3 percent to S$16.35, extending its decline for the third consecutive session. DBS was the top traded stock by value on Tuesday.

Among other stocks, shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms operator, rose 1.3 percent to S$3.80, on news it has submitted its bid for a Myanmar telecoms licence with two local partners.

“SingTel is one of the more topical stocks currently and is reasonably well owned in North America,” Nomura analysts said in a research note, keeping a “buy” rating on the stock and a target price of S$4.50.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-WE Holdings jumps on Novena founder's investment

Shares of WE Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 9 percent after it said a Singapore businessman had bought a 2.95 percent stake in the electronic products company and it plans to expand into resource-related businesses in Myanmar.

WE Holdings shares jumped to S$0.121 on Tuesday, the highest in two months. More than 165 million shares were traded, twice the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. It was the second-highest traded stock by volume in Singapore.

Toh Soon Huat, the founder of Novena Holdings Ltd, bought 20 million shares of WE Holdings from Singyasin SMC Technologies Pte Ltd, the investment vehicle of the company’s chairman, Terence Tea.

Novena Holdings provides beauty and wellness services, as well as consumer products.

“Having Dr Toh on board as a strategic investor is testament to the fact that we are gaining momentum in our drive to put together the right resources and people to expand into Myanmar,” WE Holdings, which has a market cap of nearly S$75 million ($59.8 million), said in a statement.

The company recently said it plans to invest $20 million for a 20 percent stake in Myanmar-based cement manufacturer Dragon Cement Co Ltd, with the option to purchase an additional 20 percent.

