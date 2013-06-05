FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index down; Keppel gains on rig order
June 5, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index down; Keppel gains on rig order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares weakened, while the world’s biggest offshore oil rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd gained on news that it won an $800 million rig order from Azerbaijan.

The Straits Times Index dropped 0.7 percent to 3,265.44, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent.

Shares of Keppel Corp rose as much as 1 percent to S$10.68, after the company announced that it won a contract from Caspian Drilling Company Ltd, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, to build a semisubmersible drilling rig, worth about $800 million.

“This contract will lift Keppel’s year-to-date wins to S$2.4 billion, forming 41 percent of our full year assumption of S$6 billion,” said DBS Group Research, keeping an unchanged “buy” rating and target price of S$13.00.

Other brokerages had a bullish outlook on Keppel Corp.

“With Keppel’s seven jack-up orders to date, all based on its KFELS B class jackup designs, we believe the outlook for margins in 2014 continues to improve,” said Barclays analysts, keeping Keppel as its top pick in the rig-building space.

The oil and gas sector index gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday, down 1 percent so far this year, lagging behind the benchmark index’s 3 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
