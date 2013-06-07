FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index down; banks on the defensive
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index down; banks on the defensive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares fell for a third consecutive session and were poised for their biggest weekly decline in nearly two years, as banking shares came under pressure over concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may reduce its monetary stimulus programme.

The Straits Times Index fell as much as 0.5 percent to 3,178.82, its lowest since mid-January, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 percent.

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore’s biggest lender, dropped 1.2 percent to S$15.82, its lowest in more than six weeks. The stock was headed for a 7.2 percent drop from a week earlier, its sharpest weekly fall since August 2009.

United Overseas Bank Ltd fell 1.1 percent to an intra-day low of S$20.11, on course for its biggest weekly decline in more than a year.

“We believe the key challenge for Singapore banks is managing margin pressure given the intense competition on loan pricing driven by foreign players and deposit pricing as system liquidity tightens,” said Barclays in a research note.

Regional business will be the key growth drivers for these banks, it said. Barclays kept a neutral outlook on the sector, preferring UOB with a target price of $24.

Among other stocks, shares of CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest property developer, fell as much as 2.1 percent to S$3.27, extending their decline for the third consecutive session.

1158 (0358 GMT)

Reporting by Joyce Lim and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee lim.huilian.thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.