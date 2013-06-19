FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index down; ST Engineering outperforms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index down; ST Engineering outperforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares drifted lower, snapping three consecutive sessions of gains, with investors waiting for more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy step.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at 3,218.41 points on Wednesday, almost in line with the fall in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd led the decline on the index, falling more than 2 percent. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Olam International Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd dropped more than 1 percent each.

“Going forward, with the Singapore market’s average 12-month forward PE (price-earnings) at 3,287 and the 50 percent retracement level also around that level, we see short-term resistance there,” DBS Vickers said in a report.

Shares of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd were the top outperformer, rising as much as 2.3 percent to S$4.08, the highest since June 4. Its aerospace arm had secured deals with Qatar Airways, Spring Airlines Japan and UTC Aerospace Systems.

Shares of Singapore property developer City Developments Ltd rose for the fourth session in a row. Home sales in the city-state rose 5.4 percent in May and City Developments had one of the best-selling projects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.