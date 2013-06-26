FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE-Index up; property, shopping mall stocks lead
June 26, 2013

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index up; property, shopping mall stocks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore shares rose for the second day in a row, led by property and shopping mall stocks after a few brokers issued positive reports on the companies.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.1 percent higher.

Shares of shopping mall owners CapitaMall Trust and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd rose as much as 3.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Maybank Kim Eng said shopper traffic at CapitaMall Trust’s malls in Singapore’s western area of Jurong remains “healthy” despite the recent opening of a potential competitor, Lend Lease’s Jem mall. The broker maintained its “buy” rating and S$2.45 target price on the stock.

Citigroup said it continues to prefer developers to real estate investment trusts. It favours developers with a more diversified sector or geographical exposure, picking CapitaLand Ltd, CapitaMalls Asia and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd .

Shares of CapitaLand and Hongkong Land rose about 2 percent each.

