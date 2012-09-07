STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises, led by Noble, NOL

Singapore shares were higher, snapping a four-day losing streak, with commodities trader Noble Group Ltd and container shipping company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) among the biggest gainers on the index.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.8 percent at 3,014.13 points, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 1.8 percent.

Noble shares rose as much as 3.8 percent to S$1.24. Maybank Kim Eng said it likes Noble because of an expected earnings recovery, diversified portfolio and robust balance sheet. Citigroup said interest in “bombed-out” stocks like Noble and NOL has improved a little versus a quarter ago.

NOL shares gained as much as 2.8 percent to S$1.105 on volume of 12.9 million shares, 1.6 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

OCBC Investment Research said the industry’s efforts to manage container shipping capacity has been encouraging and NOL has shown significant cost savings. OCBC maintained its ‘buy’ rating and S$1.38 target price on NOL stock.

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd underperformed the market, falling as much as 5 percent to S$0.66 after the Singapore-listed palm oil producer said it plans to issue $400 million convertible bonds due 2017 at 2.50 percent per annum.

More than 163 million shares changed hands, 2.9 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

The initial conversion price is S$0.8896 for each new share, the company said in a stock market filing on Friday. Golden Agri shares hit an intra-day low of S$0.66, the weakest level since June 29.

“People who are keen to buy the convertible bonds may be selling down part of their existing stake because from a risk point of view, they don’t want to overweigh their exposure,” said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

“Secondly, the outlook for crude palm oil prices is a little bit more muted in the near term,” he added.

Record southeast Asian palm oil stocks could rein in benchmark Malaysian futures that gained on the back of U.S. drought crimping soy production and boosting prices of competing soyoil, a leading industry analyst said.

Nomura said shares of Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd , whose shareholders will vote on the sale of Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken on Sept. 28, could rise above S$8.50 after a proposed capital reduction.

F&N shares were up 0.2 percent at S$8.27 on Friday. The stock has fallen about 2 percent since the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate announced its plan to cancel one for every three shares held by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each cancelled share.

“Assuming shareholders approve the sale of APB and the capital reduction, we see an arbitrage opportunity since F&N is offering to acquire one third of its issued shares at S$8.50 per share,” Nomura said.

It added that after the capital reduction, F&N’s earnings per share, dividend per share and revised net asset value will be enhanced, which should re-rate the share price above S$8.50. Nomura has a ‘buy’ rating and a S$9.86 target price on the stock.

But Nomura said one possible risk is that shareholders may reject the proposed sale of F&N’s nearly 40 percent stake in APB.

With 80 percent of F&N’s earnings expected to come from property after the capital reduction, investor interest in F&N may wane unless the management can increase the contribution from non-property activities over time, Nomura added.

