STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares near 1-week low on US, eurozone concerns
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares near 1-week low on US, eurozone concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly a week, largely in line with regional bourses, after weak data from the United States and on renewed concerns over eurozone debt crisis.

The Strait Times Index was down 0.8 percent at 3269.60, matching the fall in the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

The fall in the Singapore market was broad-based, and the biggest decliners include property developer City Developments Ltd, which fell 2.8 percent, and Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX), which dropped 1.5 percent.

SGX, Asia’s second-largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, is in talks to buy a stake in transatlantic clearing house LCH.Clearnet, betting on an increase in trading volumes for derivatives, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

1341 (0541 GMT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
