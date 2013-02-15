FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index falls after weak euro zone growth data
February 15, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index falls after weak euro zone growth data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares fell for a second session, led by a decline in banking and telecommunications shares, after weaker-than-expected euro zone growth data soured investor sentiment.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at 3282.19. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 percent higher.

Property developer Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd was one of the biggest losers on the index, falling as much as 2.25 percent to S$7.81.

Banking shares also led the decline, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropping as much as 1.4 percent after reporting fourth-quarter results. United Overseas Bank Holdings was down 0.15 percent at S$19.34.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd shares extended losses and slid as much as 1.4 percent to S$3.45 after posting weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Other decliners include Genting Singapore Plc and Noble Group Ltd, which fell 1.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

However, shares of offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd outperformed the market and jumped 2.8 percent to S$1.28 after it secured third consecutive contract win for the design and construction of one offshore subsea construction vessel. About 10.1 million shares changed hands, 1.5 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
