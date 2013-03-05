STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises; Tiger falls to near 2-month low

Singapore shares rose, but shares of budget carrier Tiger Airways Holding Ltd fell to the lowest in nearly two months after announcing a rights issue.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent at 3,252.42 points, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.1 percent.

The biggest gainers include DBS Group Holdings Ltd , United Overseas Bank and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Tiger Airways shares dipped as much as 2.1 percent to S$0.70 after it announced plans to raise around S$297 million ($238.3 million) through a renounceable rights issue and a non-renounceable preferential offering to entitled shareholders, to fund future expansion in Asia and strengthen its balance sheet.

1237 (0437 GMT)