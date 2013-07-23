STOCK NEWS SINGAPORE-Index crawls up; industrial shares weigh

Singapore shares edged higher, lagging behind the regional market, as sluggish performance in industrial shares weighed on the index.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent to a one-week high of 3,248.44 points, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained more than 1 percent on renewed confidence on China’s economic growth.

The FT ST Industrial Index was up just 0.1 percent, weighed by a 4 percent dip in SIA Engineering Co Ltd .

In other stocks, Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd fell as much as 3.2 percent in heavy trading to a 14-month low of S$0.60, after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Broker CIMB downgraded the stock to “underperform” from “neutral” due to continued losses in Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines, and cut the target price to S$0.60 from S$0.62.

CIMB expected competition in Australia to hold back profit until fiscal 2017, highlighting the difficulty in securing more landing spots in Indonesia and the Philippines.

“As a result, we are not confident Tiger can turn these two cubs around anytime soon,” CIMB analyst Raymond Yap wrote in a research note, referring to the budget airline’s operation in Indonesia and the Philippines.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

************************************************************* 11:30 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-SIA Engineering drops on earnings worries

Shares in SIA Engineering Co. Ltd fell as much as 4.3 percent to the lowest in one month after a 19.5 percent drop in the company’s first-quarter operating profit sparked worries of earnings downgrades.

The company, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd , also reported a 3.7 percent decline in April-June revenue.

Brokerage UOBKayHian said given that the market expected a 5.4 percent rise in SIA Engineering’s 2014 net profit, it now expects the market to cut earnings forecasts. It downgraded its rating to “sell” from “hold.”

Shares in SIA Engineering fell 3.5 percent to S$4.98, with 366,000 shares traded versus average full-day volume of 228,000 shares traded over the past five days. The stock was the biggest loser on Tuesday in a market up 0.3 percent, after rising about 17 percent this year as of Monday’s close.

UOBKayHian, which attributed the stock’s gains this year to the market’s appetite for cash-rich yield stocks said: “We believe the outperformance will not continue given the weak revenue and declining operating margins.”