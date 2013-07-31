FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index falls, weighed by Golden Agri
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2013 / 5:23 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index falls, weighed by Golden Agri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares slightly fell on Wednesday, with Golden Agri-Resources Ltd among the biggest decliners on concerns about a weaker crude palm oil outlook.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent at 3,239.29, largely in line with the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index.

Golden Agri shares dropped as much as 4.6 percent to S$0.52, their lowest since May 6. More than 141 million shares were traded, 3.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The company will report its second-quarter results on Friday.

“There will be more soybean supplies going into the later part of this year with U.S. planting so far doing quite well,” said Ivy Ng, an analyst at CIMB Research.

“Soybean oil is a substitute for palm oil, so there is a concern that palm oil could lose its competitive edge against soybean oil. To keep palm oil competitive, the prices are a bit under pressure.”

Shares of oil exploration firm Rex International Holding Ltd surged as much as 18 percent above its initial public offering price of S$0.50. The company said the public tranche of its offering was 153 times subscribed.

The stock hit an intra-day of S$0.59 with nearly 90 million shares traded.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.