STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index falls, weighed by telcos
August 14, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index falls, weighed by telcos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares were slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed by telecommunication operators StarHub Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent at 3,239.33 points, in line with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

StarHub shares declined 2.5 percent, while SingTel fell around 1 percent. SingTel, Southeast Asia’s largest telco firm, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but warned of falling revenue due to the weakening Australian dollar.

The top two traded stocks by volume in the Singapore market were GSH Corp Ltd, a consumer goods distributor that expanded into property development, and engineering firm Tritech Group Ltd.

GSH shares jumped as much as 9.5 percent after it said Far East Organization Centre Pte Ltd had bought 500 million shares, or a 5.06 percent stake, in the company through Goodview Properties Pte Ltd.

More than 302 million shares were traded, 6.5 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Tritech fell more than 3 percent with nearly 82 million shares changing hands, 10.6 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The stock had more than doubled on Tuesday after the company announced a placement of 75 million shares.

