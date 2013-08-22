FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index hits 2013 low; banks, commodity stocks decline
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 22, 2013 / 5:32 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index hits 2013 low; banks, commodity stocks decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares fell to fresh 2013 lows, as a spike in U.S. bond yields offset strong data from China, with banks and commodity stocks leading the decline.

The Straits Times Index eased as much as 1.7 percent to 3,054.77, the lowest since early December. MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.1 percent.

Shares of DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell more than 2 percent each, while United Overseas Bank declined 1.5 percent.

Commodities firm Olam International Ltd dropped more than 4 percent, while Noble Group Ltd eased 1.9 percent. Olam will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Aug. 29.

Shares of Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries Ltd outperformed the market, rising as much as 0.8 percent.

The company said on Wednesday its joint venture that owns and operates a $1 billion power and water plant in Oman will launch an initial public offering on Aug. 28 to raise around S$172.2 million.

DBS Vickers upgraded Sembcorp to ‘buy’ and raised its target price to S$5.50 from S$5.40, saying the company is expected to unlock value from the listing.

“Sembcorp Industries’ sale of 20 percent stake is expected to gain S$36 million and its remaining 40 percent to be revalued upwards by S$73 million,” DBS said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.