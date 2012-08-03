STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS upgrades NOL to hold; target S$1.23

DBS Vickers upgraded container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) to hold from fully valued and raised its target price to S$1.23 from S$1.00, citing a stabilising outlook.

NOL shares were down 2.1 percent at S$1.15 on Friday. The stock has gained around 2 percent so far this year versus the nearly 15 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index .

NOL results are set to improve in the second quarter, driven by higher freight rates, lower bunker fuel prices and cost-saving initiatives, DBS said, though it warned that the risk of a gradual decline in rates remains amid benign demand currently.

“The unfavourable containership demand-supply mismatch continues to pressure rates, but we are looking for a gradual slide downwards in 2H12 (the second half of 2012) at worst, unlike the sharp fall last year,” DBS said.

SINGAPORE-CIMB, DMG cut Sembcorp Marine target

CIMB Research and DMG & Partners Securities cut their target prices on Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd after the world’s second-largest rig builder reported a 4.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to S$142.8 million ($114.3 million).

Sembcorp Marine shares were down 0.6 percent at S$4.85 on Friday. The stock has risen about 27 percent so far this year versus the nearly 15 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.

CIMB cut its target price to S$5.85 from S$6.50, after reducing its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6-11 percent for Sembcorp’s 2012-2014 fiscal years.

CIMB said Sembcorp’s first-half core net profit was weaker than expected as the company executed lower-margin projects secured during the 2009-2010 order drought. The weakening U.S. dollar and euro also dragged margins down, it added.

But sustained high oil price, stronger pick-up in the second half of 2012 and order flows could be the stock’s catalyst, said CIMB, which has an outperform rating on Sembcorp.

DMG lowered its target price to S$5.70 from S$5.80, after cutting its EPS estimates by 5 percent for the 2012 fiscal year and by 10 percent for 2013 on lower margin assumptions, and kept its buy rating.

Sembcorp maintained its operating margin target of 14-15 percent for 2012 as it expects margins to improve once the higher-priced jack-up rig orders are executed, the broker noted.

