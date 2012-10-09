STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG sees strong gains in small, midcap oil and gas stocks

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE-DMG sees strong gains in small, midcap oil and gas stocks
October 9, 2012

SINGAPORE-DMG sees strong gains in small, midcap oil and gas stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DMG & Partners Securities said it believes small and mid-cap oil and gas stocks could continue to outperform the big-caps as investors seek to rotate into smaller cap plays with attractive valuations.

DMG said it likes companies with strong growth profile, track record in delivering profits and management with substantial stake in the company.

The broker’s top picks are Ezion Holdings Ltd, Nam Cheong Ltd and Technics Oil and Gas Ltd, which it said are trading at a discount of 25-50 percent to the 2013 fiscal year price-earnings valuations for big-caps.

DMG advised investors to avoid Chinese shipyards with heavy exposure to commercial shipbuilding due to excess capacity, pressure on margins for new orders and deteriorating earnings visibility.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by G.Ram Mohan

SINGAPORE-OCBC raises target on Frasers Commercial Trust

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on Frasers Commercial Trust to S$1.31 from S$1.23 and maintained its ‘buy’ rating, citing the company’s possible debt reduction, an expected rise in income and attractive valuation.

Frasers units were up 0.4 percent at S$1.16 on Tuesday. The units have increased 58 percent so far this year versus the 27 percent gain in the FT ST Midcap Index.

With the recent sale of its KeyPoint property to Bayfront Ventures Pte Ltd for S$360 million ($292.7 million), Frasers is likely to sit on net proceeds of S$357.8 million and book in a gain of S$72.8 million, OCBC said.

OCBC noted that Frasers is likely to use the bulk of the sale proceeds to redeem half of its series A convertible perpetual preferred units and reduce its existing debt.

Frasers is also expected to gain from interest savings as a result of the early refinancing of its S$500 million term loan facility at favourable borrowing margins, OCBC said.

It added that Frasers’ acquisition of the balance 50 percent interest in Caroline Chisholm Centre and direct tenant leases at China Square Central are likely to contribute positively to the company’s rental income.

OCBC said the stock was trading at an “attractive” price-to-book ratio of 0.87 times.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

