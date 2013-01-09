FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UBS downgrades Olam to 'sell' from 'buy'
January 9, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UBS downgrades Olam to 'sell' from 'buy'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UBS downgraded Olam International Ltd to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’ and cut its target price to S$1.33 from S$2.95, citing uncertainties around the cost of its Gabon project.

Olam shares were down 0.3 percent at S$1.60 by 0100 GMT, around 8 percent below the level they were at before short-seller Muddy Waters launched an attack on the commodities trading company for its accounting practices and aggressive acquisitions.

UBS said the World Bank now estimates the total cost of the Gabon project to be at $1.5 billion to $2 billion, compared with Olam’s initial estimate of S$1.3 billion.

“A cost overrun and project delays significantly increase the risk to management’s target of turning free cash flow positive by 2015,” said UBS in a note.

The brokerage also said its bankruptcy analysis of Olam shows the company’s financial position has deteriorated to below financial health levels, but remains above distress levels.

“A number of concerns have arisen in recent months,” said UBS, including Olam’s earnings quality and growth, deteriorating returns on asset investment, the risk of Nigerian export credit write-downs, management compensation, the recent share buyback considering its capacity expenditure requirements and negative free cash flow.

0901 (0101 GMT)

