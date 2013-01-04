FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises OSIM target, keeps 'buy'
January 4, 2013

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises OSIM target, keeps 'buy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on massage chair maker OSIM International Ltd to S$2.14 from S$1.87 and maintained ‘buy’, citing China’s recovering economy, innovative products and attractive valuation versus its peers.

OSIM shares were down 0.3 percent at S$1.78 on Friday. The stock surged 50 percent last year, beating the 32 percent gain in the FT ST Midcap Index.

“We believe that OSIM International would be a key beneficiary of a recovery in the economic conditions in China, which is its largest market,” OCBC said.

OSIM plans to launch two new massage chair models and has embarked on a nationwide advertising campaign in China, OCBC said, adding that these initiatives, coupled with a focus on improving productivity, will help drive sales and profitability in 2013 fiscal year.

1012 (0212 GMT)

