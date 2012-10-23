FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB ups Raffles Medical target price
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 23, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB ups Raffles Medical target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research raised its target price on shares of Raffles Medical Group Ltd to S$3.52 from S$2.96 and kept its ‘outperform’ rating, as it expects the healthcare provider to see operating efficiency.

By 0124 GMT, Raffles Medical shares were up 0.4 percent at S$2.54, and have gained 19.8 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index’s 28.4 percent rise.

Raffles Medical said its net profit in the third quarter rose 7 percent to S$12.7 million from a year ago, which was below CIMB’s estimates.

The brokerage cut its 2012-2014 earnings per share forecasts by 2-10 percent to account for higher staff costs.

However, CIMB noted that salary increases were in line with industry-wide practices, and expects Raffles Medical to see a slowdown in new hiring, which will reverse the trend of rising staff costs, allowing operating efficiency to follow.

0926 (0126 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.