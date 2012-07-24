STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC, Maybank downgrade Raffles Medical

OCBC Investment Research and Maybank Kim Eng downgraded Singapore healthcare service provider Raffles Medical Group Ltd , citing smaller potential upside from the current share price level after a recent surge.

Raffles shares have risen around 17 percent so far this month, outperforming the 2 percent gain in the FT ST Midcap Index.

“We believe this has been buoyed largely by positive sentiment from the impending dual-listing of IHH Healthcare Berhad,” OCBC said, adding that Raffles’ defensive earnings quality is attractive to investors amid the global volatility.

IHH, the healthcare arm of Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd, will debut on the Malaysian and Singapore bourses on July 25.

OCBC said Raffles’ second-quarter net profit slightly missed forecasts due to higher-than-expected cost pressures. Raffles’ net margin fell to 16.1 percent in the quarter from 17.4 percent a year earlier, it noted.

OCBC downgraded Raffles to hold from buy and lowered its target price to S$2.63 from S$2.73.

Maybank expects Raffles to raise prices in the range of 10-20 percent in the coming quarters and it forecast net margins for the 2012 fiscal year to come in at 17.2 percent, about 1.3 percentage points lower than in 2011.

The broker downgraded Raffles to hold from buy but kept its target price of S$2.71.

