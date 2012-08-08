STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Sembcorp Marine up after $4 bln order wins

Shares of rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose as much as 2.2 percent after it said it had won about $4 billion worth of contracts from Sete Brasil to build drillships.

By 0259 GMT, SembMarine shares were 1.6 percent higher at S$4.99 with 3.4 million shares traded, compared to its full-day average volume of 4.8 million over the last five sessions.

SembMarine has gained about 30.7 percent so far this year, compared to the Straits Times Index’s 15 percent rise.

The Sete Brasil orders will lift SembMarine’s year-to-date new orders to S$8.1 billion, and its order book to a record of S$11.6 billion, CIMB Research said.

The brokerage noted that SembMarine is in the running for at least another $3.8 billion worth of projects, including two floating production storage and offloading topsides from Brazilian state-led oil firm Petrobras.

Barclays also recommended investors to switch out of Keppel Corp to SembMarine as it expects more contract wins for the latter and improving operating margin in the second half.

Keppel has also outperformed SembMarine by about 15 percent since March, Barclays said.

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for United Overseas Bank to S$21.30 from S$19.74, citing better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

By 0207 GMT, shares of UOB were up 0.7 percent at S$20.09, and have gained 31.6 percent so far this year, compared to the Straits Times Index’s 15.9 percent.

UOB posted a 12 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to S$713 million, helped by strong fee and commission income.

OCBC raised its 2012 earnings estimate for UOB to S$2.73 billion from S$2.57 billion, and expects the bank’s trade finance and wealth businesses to continue growing.

UOB also announced its chaiman Wee Cho Yaw will step down next year, but OCBC does not expect this to have any impact on business strategy. Wee will be replaced by former Singapore Exchange chief executive Hsieh Fu Hua.

