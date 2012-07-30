FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts SGX target to S$6.80, keeps hold
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 30, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts SGX target to S$6.80, keeps hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research lowered its target price on shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to S$6.80 from S$7.00 and maintained its hold rating to take into account a more cautious environment for the bourse operator.

SGX shares were up 0.3 percent at S$6.67 and have risen nearly 9 percent so far this year. Last week, SGX reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in securities income as volumes declined on global economic uncertainties.

SGX has recently announced new initiatives such as higher admission criteria for mainboard listing, revised bid-ask spreads, enhancing exchange traded fund products as well as emphasis on retail investor education and participation, OCBC noted.

“While there are more initiatives ahead, global market conditions remain weak and this will mean that most of these measures will not lead to immediate results,” OCBC said.

“We are expecting the outlook for global equity markets to remain fairly muted, and this will continue to be a drag on SGX’s performance, and it has also been shown with the recent delay in some IPOs due to lower valuations.”

1029 (0229 GMT) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.