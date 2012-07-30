STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts SGX target to S$6.80, keeps hold

OCBC Investment Research lowered its target price on shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to S$6.80 from S$7.00 and maintained its hold rating to take into account a more cautious environment for the bourse operator.

SGX shares were up 0.3 percent at S$6.67 and have risen nearly 9 percent so far this year. Last week, SGX reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in securities income as volumes declined on global economic uncertainties.

SGX has recently announced new initiatives such as higher admission criteria for mainboard listing, revised bid-ask spreads, enhancing exchange traded fund products as well as emphasis on retail investor education and participation, OCBC noted.

“While there are more initiatives ahead, global market conditions remain weak and this will mean that most of these measures will not lead to immediate results,” OCBC said.

“We are expecting the outlook for global equity markets to remain fairly muted, and this will continue to be a drag on SGX’s performance, and it has also been shown with the recent delay in some IPOs due to lower valuations.”

