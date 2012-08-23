FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Nomura cuts SGX target to S$7.60
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 23, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Nomura cuts SGX target to S$7.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nomura cut its target price on Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to S$7.60 from S$9.40 and maintained its ‘neutral’ rating, saying that the bourse operator’s sluggish revenue momentum is expected to continue.

SGX shares were unchanged on Thursday morning. The stock has risen 13.5 percent so far this year versus a 16 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.

Nomura said the drop in its target price was mainly to reflect lower expectations for SGX’s securities average daily value traded (DVT) to S$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) from S$2.0 billion. It added that DVT will have to recover above S$1.5 billion to support a re-rating.

But SGX is diversifying its revenue base in terms of products and geographies, Nomura said, adding that potential tie-ups with other bourses could generate upside to revenue.

0950 (0150 GMT) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.