STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Broad selldown drags index to new 2013 low

Singapore shares fell for the third day in a row, plumbing new 2013 lows, hit by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will roll back its stimulus amid a slowing global economy.

The Straits Times Index (STI) declined as much as 1.86 percent to 3,094.86, the lowest since Dec. 7. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.9 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dived more than 5 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 2.9 percent.

“Markets are very jittery these few weeks, believing that once QE (quantitative easing) is taken out, markets will more likely reflect the reality of the slow growth environment,” said Kenneth Ng, head of CIMB Research in Singapore.

“We think the floor (for the STI) is somewhere at 2,740 to 2,955. We think that the selldown will continue, so we’ll start buying only after it falls below 3,000.”

Selling in the Singapore market is broad-based on Thursday, led by Global Logistic Properties Ltd, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and Sembcorp Industries Ltd, which fell around 3 percent each.