FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS acquisition may limit Suntec REIT pipeline- Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS acquisition may limit Suntec REIT pipeline- Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lender DBS Group Holdings’ Ltd acquisition of a 30 percent stake in a Singapore office tower for S$1 billion shows that capital values and fundamentals of prime grade A office space will continue to hold up, said Credit Suisse.

However, the acquisition also means that Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is unlikely to acquire a stake in the office tower, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3, which was initially expected by the market. This means a limited acquisition pipeline for Suntec REIT.

The commercial REIT, which is managed by ARA Asset Management Ltd, an affiliate of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, previously acquired stakes in other offices, One Raffles Quay, from the Hong Kong-listed property developer.

“This means that Suntec’s future injection pipeline may be limited as Cheung Kong has no further assets in Singapore,” Credit Suisse said.

It maintains its ‘underperform’ rating and target price of S$1.37, highlighting potential downside risk in net property income due to disruption from upgrading works at its assets.

By 0254 GMT, Suntec REIT units were up 1.3 percent at S$1.605, and have surged 49 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the FTSE ST Real Estate Investment Trust’s 33.8 percent rise.

To read a statement, click

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.