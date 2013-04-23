STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Tiger Airways rises on regulator approval

Shares of Singapore’s Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd rose to their highest in more than three months after Australia’s competition regulator approved a deal between the budget carrier’s Australian unit and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd .

Tiger Airways shares jumped as much as 12 percent to S$0.735 on Tuesday, their highest since Jan. 18. Some 10.7 million shares were traded, 7.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Virgin, Australia’s No.2 carrier, had in October announced plans to buy 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million ($35.9 million) and invest a further A$62.5 million to increase the fleet size to 35 aircraft from 11 by 2018.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it had decided not to oppose the deal on the basis that Tiger Australia was unlikely to remain in the local market without the Virgin investment.

“With this approval in place, Tiger Airways can now look forward to commencing discussions with Virgin on its plans to grow Tiger Australia, and enable it to compete more effectively in the Australia’s budget carrier space,” DBS Vickers said.

UOB Kay Hian said Tiger Australia will take over some of Tiger Airways’ fleet delivery and thus free it from capital constraints.

Tiger Airways is now free to focus on growing its business out of Singapore and its associates in Indonesia and the Philippines, the broker added.

1026 (0226 GMT)