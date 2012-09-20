FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC downgrades Tiger Airways to 'hold'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 20, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC downgrades Tiger Airways to 'hold'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research downgraded budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ and cut its target price to S$0.81 from S$0.83, citing a challenging outlook in Australia.

At 0132 GMT, Tiger shares were down 0.7 percent at S$0.755. They have gained 18.9 percent this year, compared with the FTSE ST Consumer Services Index’s 4.1 percent rise.

As Tiger ramps up its Australian operations, it faces an influx of capacity from competitors such as Qantas and Virgin, which will impact the prices Tiger can command and its profitability, OCBC said.

Although the brokerage expects Tiger to turn profitable by the third quarter of 2013, its estimate for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to S$35.8 million from S$48.9 million for the year ending March 2013.

0934 (0134 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.