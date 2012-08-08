FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises UOB target price
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 8, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises UOB target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for United Overseas Bank to S$21.30 from S$19.74, citing better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

By 0207 GMT, shares of UOB were up 0.7 percent at S$20.09, and have gained 31.6 percent so far this year, compared to the Straits Times Index’s 15.9 percent.

UOB posted a 12 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to S$713 million, helped by strong fee and commission income.

OCBC raised its 2012 earnings estimate for UOB to S$2.73 billion from S$2.57 billion, and expects the bank’s trade finance and wealth businesses to continue growing.

UOB also announced its chaiman Wee Cho Yaw will step down next year, but OCBC does not expect this to have any impact on business strategy. Wee will be replaced by former Singapore Exchange chief executive Hsieh Fu Hua.

1009 (0209 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.