NY coffee up on short-covering, sugar and cocoa slip
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012

NY coffee up on short-covering, sugar and cocoa slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed higher
Wednesday on investor and speculative short-covering. Raw sugar
faded at the close when producer sales hit the market. 	
    Cocoa settled easier. 	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.33  -0.28   -1.1%    25.30   25.99   44,075
 Sugar JUL      24.2  -0.36   -1.5%    24.18   24.85   30,909
 Cocoa MAY      2359    -13   -0.6%    2,327   2,416   13,264
 Cocoa JUL      2380    -14   -0.6%    2,354   2,435    3,656
 Coffee MAY    184.7    1.1    0.6%   182.50  188.45   13,289
 Coffee JUL   187.35      1    0.5%   185.25  191.05    4,071
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       99,406   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       21,015    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      20,433    24,502    19,769
                                                             
    	
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE declined 0.28 cent to
close 25.33 cents a lb. 	
    * Market advance scuppered by producer sales from top grower
Brazil - brokers.	
    * Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith some worries
about overall health of Brazil's center-south harvest.	
    * Smith said if output runs at healthy level, raws will "not
be able to sustain the upper end of the range" around 26.50
cents, basis May.	
    * Market turning its focus to the coming center-south cane
crop in No. 1 producer and exporter Brazil. 	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas increased 1.10 cents to conclude at
$1.847 per lb, having hit an intra-day top of $1.8845.	
    * Arabica futures gain on technical inspired speculative
buying - brokers.	
    * Market was oversold and due for a rebound after sinking to
a 17-month low early next week.	
    * Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures
under the gun for previous weeks.	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 700 bags to
1,550,479 bags, with 3,289 bags pending grading - ICE data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract lost $13 or 0.5 percent to 
finish at $2,359 per tonne.	
    * Cocoa futures in consolidation mode - brokers.	
    * Smith said dealings in the market have been "choppy."	
    * Poor quality beans from top producer Ivory Coast may keep
losses to a minimum.	
	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor)

0 : 0
