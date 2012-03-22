FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee and cocoa decline, but sugar punches up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa decline, but sugar punches up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and cocoa futures closed
lower Thursday on technically inspired speculative chart sales,
but sugar posted modest gains although it stayed below a key
technical level at 26 cents a lb.	
    	
 2:01 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.91   0.58    2.3%    25.28   26.10   47,244
 Sugar JUL     24.72   0.52    2.2%    24.15   24.89   29,182
 Cocoa MAY      2285    -74   -3.1%    2,279   2,354   12,009
 Cocoa JUL      2309    -71   -3.0%    2,303   2,379    4,681
 Coffee MAY   176.95  -7.75   -4.2%   174.45  185.30   20,416
 Coffee JUL   179.75   -7.6   -4.1%   177.30  187.80    8,294
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       98,021   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       19,294    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      36,192    24,502    19,769
                                                             
    	
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.58 cent, or
2.28 percent, to end at 25.91 cents a lb. 	
    * Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers.	
    * May contract unable to get past firm resistance at 26 and
then 26.50 cents - the brokers said.	
    * Looming harvest in top producer Brazil's center-south
region putting a lid on advance.	
    * Longer-term outlook for sugar seen bearish due bumper
supplies in second half of 2012.	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas dropped 7.75 cents, or 4.2 percent, to
close at $1.7695 per lb. 	
    * Intra-session low of $1.798 lowest for spot market in 17
months, Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures on
defensive going forward - brokers.	
    * Market support believed sitting at $1.75 - the brokers
said. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract declined $74 or by 3.14 percent
to finish at $2,285 per tonne.	
    * Cocoa futures sink on investor sales - brokers.	
    * Looming start of mid-crop harvest in top producer Ivory
Coast may have added to market pressure - the brokers said.	
    * Market also took note of news that mid-crop in Brazil's
Bahia state may be biggest in seven years. 	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)

