CORRECTED-NY coffee and cocoa end higher, sugar slips
March 23, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-NY coffee and cocoa end higher, sugar slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects headline to reflect that coffee, cocoa rose while
sugar fell)	
    March 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures finished higher
after trading during the session near an 18-month low, with
cocoa matching its gains and raw sugar ending lower on the day.	
  	
 2:05 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.63  -0.28   -1.1%    25.50   26.13   35,560
 Sugar JUL      24.5  -0.22   -0.9%    24.37   24.94   21,930
 Cocoa MAY      2307     22    1.0%    2,271   2,320   13,003
 Cocoa JUL      2332     23    1.0%    2,296   2,345    6,336
 Coffee MAY   178.75    1.8    1.0%   175.25  179.25   12,032
 Coffee JUL   181.55    1.8    1.0%   178.10  182.00    5,023
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       76,102   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       22,382    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      20,023    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 	
    	
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE fell 0.28 cent to
finish at 25.63 cents per lb. 	
    * Sugar is up 0.86 percent on the week.	
    * Market sees early surge to session top of 26.13 cents, but
capped before 3-week high at 26.20 cents hit recently.	
    * Country Hedging Inc senior analyst Sterling Smith said
failure to get past 26.20 may prompt not augur well for market
bulls.	
    * Upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil's center-south
region acting as a break on any advance.	
    * Longer-term outlook for sugar seen bearish due bumper
supplies in second half of 2012, barring adverse weather
conditions in Brazil, India and other major producers.	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas climbed 1.80 cents or by 1.02 percent
to close at $1.7875 per lb.	
    * On the week, arabica coffee is down 1.97 percent.	
    * Intra-session low of $1.7525 is lowest for spot market in
almost 18 months, Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Market open interest of 158,081 lots as of March 22 is the
highest since Aug. 28, 2010 - ICE Futures U.S. data.	
    * Large Brazilian coffee crop  and talk of ample global
supplies will weigh on market - Smith. 	
    * Market support believed sitting at $1.75 - brokers. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract climbed $22 or almost 1 percent
to end at $2,307 per tonne.	
    * Cocoa is up 2.26 percent for the weeek.	
    * Market mired in range-bound trade for most of the week -
traders.	
    * Smith believes support in cocoa to be found at
$2,200/tonne level.	
    * Start of mid-crop harvest in top producer Ivory Coast may
have contribute to pressure on bean futures - the brokers said.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor)

