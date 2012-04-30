FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa stumbles, sugar ends at a 1-year low
April 30, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa stumbles, sugar ends at a 1-year low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed down 3.9
percent on Monday, paring losses after sinking 7.1 percent on
heavy long liquidation and chart-based selling after tumbling
below the 100-day moving average.	
    Raw sugar turned lower on month-end liquidation late in the
session, to finish at a one-year low, while arabica coffee
consolidated up, bucking the day's weak trend on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     21.17  -0.05   -0.2%    21.20   21.43    4,970
 Sugar JUL     21.12  -0.09   -0.4%    20.96   21.45   44,326
 Cocoa MAY      2263   -101   -4.3%    2,242   2,383       17
 Cocoa JUL      2219    -90   -3.9%    2,146   2,333   24,855
 Coffee MAY   177.95   2.95    1.7%   174.75  178.60       25
 Coffee JUL   179.55   3.05    1.7%   175.65  179.90    8,707
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       91,598   127,022    92,354
 ICE COCOA       34,578    27,595    20,108
 ICE COFFEE      14,366    29,832    20,832
                                                             
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE settled down 0.05 cent
at 21.17 cents per lb.	
    * Most-active July dropped 0.09 cent to close at
21.21 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second
position since May 9, 2011.	
    * July closed the month down 11 percent, the biggest monthly
drop in seven months for the second position.	
    * Market drifts within a few points of unchanged as trade
eyes expiry of spot May contract - brokers.	
    * "Everybody is trying to figure out how much delivery would
be," said Newedge USA sugar expert Alex Oliveira.	
    * Brokers said consensus on deliveries would be about
400,000 to 700,000 tonnes of sugar.	
    * The spread between May and July contracts largely flat for
most of the session, with May seeing a premium of up to 7 points
during trade.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas climbed 3.05 cents to settle at
$1.7955 per lb.	
    * For the month, July closed down 3 percent, the fifth
straight monthly loss.	
    * Market continued to consolidate after last week's sharp
move lower to an 18-month low - traders.	
    * Market ignored the strong U.S. dollar and weak
commodity complex.	
    * World coffee exports in March fell to 9.88 million 60-kg
bags, down 6.6 percent from 10.59 million bags in the same month
last year - International Coffee Organization. 	
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
futures and options while they raised their net long position in
Liffe robusta coffee - exchange data. 
 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $90, or 3.9 percent, to settle
at $2,219 per tonne, well below the 100-day moving average at
$2,279.	
    * July moved in a wide $187 range, dropping 7.1 percent to
an intraday low at $2,146 per tonne.	
    * On the month, July closed down 1.2 percent. 	
    * The market moved higher early in the session but turned
lower as buying interest dried up, attracting long liquidation
in thin dealings - traders.	
    * The market tumbled on waves of sell-stops, heavily
inflating the volume - traders.	
    * The market fell in tandem with Liffe futures.	
    * The volatile move lower on the day did not trigger ICE's
newly established circuit breaker, which requires a move of 100
points within 15 second - ICE.	
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa
futures and options while they raised their net long position in
Liffe cocoa - exchange data.  	
    	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

