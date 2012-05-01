FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa surges, sugar closes at 11-1/2-month low
May 1, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa surges, sugar closes at 11-1/2-month low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures on ICE closed up 4.5
percent at a five-week high on Tuesday, correcting up from the
previous session's dramatic tumble and soaring on short-covering
in modest volume, traders said.	
    Raw sugar closed at the lowest level in nearly one year on
Brazilian harvest pressure, while arabica coffee closed higher
in thin, consolidative dealings.	
	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.95  -0.17   -0.8%    20.77   21.14   41,660
 Sugar OCT     21.39  -0.14   -0.7%    21.28   21.58   21,421
 Cocoa MAY      2359     96    4.2%    2,268   2,376        7
 Cocoa JUL      2319    100    4.5%    2,193   2,356   17,482
 Coffee MAY   182.85    4.9    2.8%   176.00  180.80       22
 Coffee JUL   184.15    4.6    2.6%   177.15  184.60   15,123
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       83,336   125,411    92,637
 ICE COCOA       23,684    26,742    20,128
 ICE COFFEE      21,330    29,796    20,831
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July eased 0.17 cent, or 0.8 percent,
to end at 20.95 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
second position since May 11, 2011.	
    * Market reels from investor sales - brokers.	
    * Harvest of Brazil's main center-south cane area and soft
consumer demand combined to push raw sugar to its lowest level
in almost a year, basis spot month.	
    * Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at Newedge USA, said
robust supplies "will put a lot of pressure" on sugar futures.	
    * A failure by key July to hold the area of 20.40-20.50
cents representing the year low in 2011 may lead to a fall below
  20 cents.	
    * Trades below 20 cents would be the first time raw sugar
has traded under that mark since September 1, 2010, Thomson
Reuters data showed.	
    * The market digested delivery of 13,440 lots or 682,783
tonnes of raw sugar at expiration of the May contract.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas rose 4.60 cents, or 2.6 percent, to
finish at $1.8415 per lb.	
    * "Coffee's higher because of speculative interest on the
buy-side and there's no coffee coming out Brazil." - veteran
coffee dealer in New York.	
    * Market continued to consolidate in sideways dealings after
hitting an 18-month low at $1.7390 per lb in mid-April -
traders.	
    * Brazil's key coffee areas suffered another dry month in
important areas in April, data from forecaster Somar showed on
Monday, dryness that is likely to limit the potential for beans
to swell out in the final weeks before the harvest begins. 
 	
    * Robusta coffee bean exports from Indonesia's main growing
area in Sumatra fell 57 percent in April from a year earlier, as
falling prices and dwindling stocks caused many producers to
hold onto supplies. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed up $100, or 4.5 percent, at
$2,319 per tonne, the highest since March 28, after soaring 6.2
percent to a session high at $2,356.	
    * The market has seen a volatile week so far, with July
moving in a wide $163 range, following Monday's large $187
range.	
    * "It's a mixture of some spec short-covering, some new
longs as we rejected the lows of yesterday." - Drew Geraghty, a
commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey.	
    * Open interest jumped to 182,814 lots on April 30, the
highest level in nearly six months, while Monday's volume jumped
to nearly 36,000 lots, a two-week high - ICE data.	
    * Ghana's cocoa regulator Cocobod is investigating a
shortfall of around 70,000 tonnes of beans between official
cocoa purchases and its inventory after buyers reported inflated
volumes, a Cocobod official told Reuters. 	
    * Cocoa bean exports from Indonesia's main growing island
more than quadrupled in April as producers shipped more beans to
take advantage of lower export taxes and domestic grinding
demand eased. 	
    	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

