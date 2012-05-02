NY sugar slips to 1-year low, cocoa ends at 5-week top

May 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to close at their lowest in a year on speculative selling and India's announcement that it will increase its sugar exports. U.S. cocoa futures bucked the day's weak trend in commodities and inched up to settle at a five-week high in consolidative dealings after two wild sessions. Arabica coffee ended lower after a choppy and lightly dealt session on spillover pressure from the mostly weak commodity complex. 2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.55 -0.4 -1.9% 20.50 21.10 54,563 Sugar OCT 20.99 -0.4 -1.9% 20.96 21.51 25,438 Cocoa MAY 2372 13 0.6% 000 000 Cocoa JUL 2342 23 1.0% 2,313 2,354 12,623 Coffee MAY 181.3 -1.55 -0.9% 182.45 182.90 3 Coffee JUL 182.75 -1.4 -0.8% 181.25 185.40 9,681 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 102,750 124,428 92,773 ICE COCOA 19,046 27,199 20,224 ICE COFFEE 15,699 29,494 20,826 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July dipped 0.40 cent, or 1.9 percent, to settle at 20.55 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position since May 6, 2011. * Market sinks to near a 1-year low due to speculative fund sales, weighed down by bearish fundamentals - brokers. * "You can't really be long sugar," said Nick Gentile, chief of trading for commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey. * Market under pressure from sugar harvest in Brazil's center-south region. * India announced it is increasing sugar exports going forward. * Gentile said bearish influence in market will not abate unless adverse weather impacts the harvest and transport of sugar from Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas closed down 1.40 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $1.8275 per lb. * "The market seems to have hit a flat spot, demand-wise. There's certainly more coffee around than most people anticipated there would be." - one U.S. dealer. * "We have very weak cash signals, differentials are getting cheap." - dealer. * Market was little changed and choppy for most of the session, moving back and forth on both sides of unchanged multiple times. * Market pressure from the weak commodity complex and firm U.S. dollar - traders. * Colombia's mid-crop coffee harvest may be so weak this year that total 2012 output could be dragged to a four decade low, hobbling the Andean nation's bid to recoup historic production levels within four years - growers. COCOA * July cocoa closed up $23, or 1 percent, at $2,342 per tonne, the strongest settlement since March 27. * Cocoa was the only commodity on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index that closed in positive territory - Thomson Reuters preliminary data. * Market consolidated higher following two volatile sessions that tumbled 7.1 percent intraday on Monday, on chart-based selling on the last day of April, then soared 6.2 percent to a five-week high due to short-covering. * Some support came from a cocoa shortfall in No. 2 grower Ghana - traders. * Ghana's cocoa regulator, Cocobod, is investigating a shortfall of around 70,000 tonnes of beans between official cocoa purchases and its inventory after buyers reported inflated volumes, a Cocobod official told Reuters. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)