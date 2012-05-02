FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar slips to 1-year low, cocoa ends at 5-week top
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures dropped nearly 2 percent
on Wednesday to close at their lowest in a year on speculative
selling and India's announcement that it will increase its sugar
exports.	
    U.S. cocoa futures bucked the day's weak trend in
commodities and inched up to settle at a five-week high in
consolidative dealings after two wild sessions. Arabica coffee
ended lower after a choppy and lightly dealt session on
spillover pressure from the mostly weak commodity complex.	
    	
 2:02 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.55   -0.4   -1.9%    20.50   21.10   54,563
 Sugar OCT     20.99   -0.4   -1.9%    20.96   21.51   25,438
 Cocoa MAY      2372     13    0.6%      000     000         
 Cocoa JUL      2342     23    1.0%    2,313   2,354   12,623
 Coffee MAY    181.3  -1.55   -0.9%   182.45  182.90        3
 Coffee JUL   182.75   -1.4   -0.8%   181.25  185.40    9,681
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      102,750   124,428    92,773
 ICE COCOA       19,046    27,199    20,224
 ICE COFFEE      15,699    29,494    20,826
                                                             
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July dipped 0.40 cent, or 1.9 percent,
to settle at 20.55 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
second position since May 6, 2011.	
    * Market sinks to near a 1-year low due to speculative fund
sales, weighed down by bearish fundamentals - brokers.	
    * "You can't really be long sugar," said Nick Gentile, chief
of trading for commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New
Jersey.	
    * Market under pressure from sugar harvest in Brazil's
center-south region.	
    * India announced it is increasing sugar exports going
forward.	
    * Gentile said bearish influence in market will not abate
unless adverse weather impacts the harvest and transport of
sugar from Brazil.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas closed down 1.40 cents, or 0.8
percent, to settle at $1.8275 per lb.	
    * "The market seems to have hit a flat spot, demand-wise.
There's certainly more coffee around than most people
anticipated there would be." - one U.S. dealer.	
    * "We have very weak cash signals, differentials are getting
cheap." - dealer.	
    * Market was little changed and choppy for most of the
session, moving back and forth on both sides of unchanged
multiple times.	
    * Market pressure from the weak commodity complex and firm
U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * Colombia's mid-crop coffee harvest may be so weak this
year that total 2012 output could be dragged to a four decade
low, hobbling the Andean nation's bid to recoup historic
production levels within four years - growers. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed up $23, or 1 percent, at $2,342
per tonne, the strongest settlement since March 27.	
    * Cocoa was the only commodity on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index that closed in positive
territory - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.	
    * Market consolidated higher following two volatile sessions
that tumbled 7.1 percent intraday on Monday, on chart-based
selling on the last day of April, then soared 6.2 percent to a
five-week high due to short-covering.	
    * Some support came from a cocoa shortfall in No. 2 grower
Ghana - traders.	
    * Ghana's cocoa regulator, Cocobod, is investigating a
shortfall of around 70,000 tonnes of beans between official
cocoa purchases and its inventory after buyers reported inflated
volumes, a Cocobod official told Reuters. 	
    	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

