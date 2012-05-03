FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee sinks on funds, sugar up and cocoa off
May 3, 2012
May 3, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

NY coffee sinks on funds, sugar up and cocoa off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures tumbled in thin
dealings, as long liquidation hit the market, bringing it close
to the 18-month low hit in mid-April.	
    U.S. cocoa also dropped, feeling pressure from the weak
pound against the dollar and origin selling, while raw sugar was
quietly higher.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.65    0.1    0.5%    20.51   20.78   36,754
 Sugar OCT     21.07   0.08    0.4%    20.97   21.22   16,895
 Cocoa MAY      2332    -40   -1.7%      000     000         
 Cocoa JUL      2307    -35   -1.5%    2,272   2,360    8,739
 Coffee MAY    174.3     -7   -3.9%   174.65  181.05       29
 Coffee JUL    175.8  -6.95   -3.8%   175.40  184.40   13,401
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       69,672   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       13,558    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      19,373    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 	
	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July gained 0.10 cent to close at 20.65
cents per lb. 	
    * Market steadier in modest rebound from fall to near 1-year
low - brokers.	
    * "There's no good fundamental hook to hang on it," said
Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith.	
    * Sugar weighed down by bumper supplies from harvest in
Brazil and exports out of No. 2 producer India.	
    * Spot July's relative strength index reading at 23.
Readings under 30 usually indicate market is oversold.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas dropped 6.95 cents, or 3.8 percent,
to close at $1.758 per lb. 	
    * The market tumbled, giving back this week's gains and
nearing the April 16, 18-month low at $1.7390 per lb.	
    * The expectation for a cold front in top grower Brazil and
talk of a possible frost in coffee growing regions had helped
lift the market earlier this week - traders.	
    * The frost, which would have been unusually early, did not
take place.	
    * "The market is now giving back a little bit." - Wolthers. 	
    * Intraday investor selling and long liquidation also
pressured the market - traders.	
    * Packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp reported
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and tempered
its full-year outlook, helping to send shares down 2 percent.  
 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $35, or 1.5 percent, to settle
at $2,307 per tonne.	
    * Cocoa futures fell but respected resistance at the 40-day
moving average, at $2,269 per tonne, after falling below the
100-day moving average at $2,283, basis July - traders.	
    * The 40- and 100-day moving average have crossed twice in
the past five weeks.	
    * Market continued to consolidate after highly volatile
sessions on Monday and Tuesday - traders.	
    * Origin selling pushed the market off its highs - traders.	
    * The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar also
added pressure - traders.	
    * The day's move lower caused the July/September spread to
widen sharply to roughly $50 per tonne, 	
        	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

