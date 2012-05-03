NY coffee sinks on funds, sugar up and cocoa off

May 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures tumbled in thin dealings, as long liquidation hit the market, bringing it close to the 18-month low hit in mid-April. U.S. cocoa also dropped, feeling pressure from the weak pound against the dollar and origin selling, while raw sugar was quietly higher. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.65 0.1 0.5% 20.51 20.78 36,754 Sugar OCT 21.07 0.08 0.4% 20.97 21.22 16,895 Cocoa MAY 2332 -40 -1.7% 000 000 Cocoa JUL 2307 -35 -1.5% 2,272 2,360 8,739 Coffee MAY 174.3 -7 -3.9% 174.65 181.05 29 Coffee JUL 175.8 -6.95 -3.8% 175.40 184.40 13,401 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 69,672 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 13,558 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 19,373 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July gained 0.10 cent to close at 20.65 cents per lb. * Market steadier in modest rebound from fall to near 1-year low - brokers. * "There's no good fundamental hook to hang on it," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith. * Sugar weighed down by bumper supplies from harvest in Brazil and exports out of No. 2 producer India. * Spot July's relative strength index reading at 23. Readings under 30 usually indicate market is oversold. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas dropped 6.95 cents, or 3.8 percent, to close at $1.758 per lb. * The market tumbled, giving back this week's gains and nearing the April 16, 18-month low at $1.7390 per lb. * The expectation for a cold front in top grower Brazil and talk of a possible frost in coffee growing regions had helped lift the market earlier this week - traders. * The frost, which would have been unusually early, did not take place. * "The market is now giving back a little bit." - Wolthers. * Intraday investor selling and long liquidation also pressured the market - traders. * Packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and tempered its full-year outlook, helping to send shares down 2 percent. COCOA * July cocoa dropped $35, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $2,307 per tonne. * Cocoa futures fell but respected resistance at the 40-day moving average, at $2,269 per tonne, after falling below the 100-day moving average at $2,283, basis July - traders. * The 40- and 100-day moving average have crossed twice in the past five weeks. * Market continued to consolidate after highly volatile sessions on Monday and Tuesday - traders. * Origin selling pushed the market off its highs - traders. * The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar also added pressure - traders. * The day's move lower caused the July/September spread to widen sharply to roughly $50 per tonne, For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)