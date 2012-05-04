FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee ends at 19-mth low, cocoa drops, sugar up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee ends at 19-mth low, cocoa drops, sugar up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures inched down in thin
dealings to settle at the lowest level in 19 months on Friday,
in options-related dealings and on chart-based weakness after
falling through key levels in the previous session.	
    Raw sugar futures closed up, extending its gains after
rebounding from a one-year low earlier this week. U.S. cocoa
futures on the coattails of the weak sterling.	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.81   0.16    0.8%    20.62   21.00   33,873
 Sugar OCT     21.18   0.11    0.5%    21.03   21.36   15,944
 Cocoa MAY      2312    -20   -0.9%      000     000         
 Cocoa JUL      2289    -18   -0.8%    2,272   2,341    7,093
 Coffee MAY    173.5   -0.8   -0.5%   173.40  175.45       23
 Coffee JUL    174.6   -1.2   -0.7%   174.25  177.75    8,361
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       65,409   122,816    92,901
 ICE COCOA       12,638    27,345    20,198
 ICE COFFEE      13,613    29,564    20,781
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July rose 0.16 cent to settle at 20.81
cents per lb. 	
    * On the week, the market is down 1.9 percent, falling for
the sixth consecutive week.	
    * Short-covering from oversold condition gives market a
lift.	
    * Relative strength index reading stood at 27, from 20 the
previous day. A reading under 30 means market is oversold.	
    * Fundamentally, sugar seen struggling from bumper supplies.	
    * "There's still too much supply out there," said Alex
Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas closed down 1.20 cents, or 0.7
percent, at $1.7460 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second
position contract since October 2010. 	
    * The July contract settled the week down 1.1 percent.	
    * Market viewed as technically weak after closing below the
40-day moving average at $1.8275 per lb and 26-day moving
average at $1.8079 on Thursday - traders.	
    * "The roasters, every time they're patient and wait, the
market comes to them and they buy it cheaper, so there's not
really a drive on the part of the roaster to buy it." - one U.S.
dealer.	
    * Options related dealings kept the July futures contract
around $1.75, ahead of the June options expiry next Friday.
Dealers said there was heavy open interest at the $1.75 strike
level.	
    * Robusta futures trading on Liffe rallied, causing the
arabica/robusta arbitrage to narrow significantly to around 83
cents per lb from 86 cents.	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 2,920 bags to
1,513,516 bags by May 3, with 18,200 bags pending grading - ICE
data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed down $18, or 0.8 percent, to end
at $2,289 per tonne.	
    * On the week, July closed down 0.9 percent.	
    * Market moved lower along with the weak sterling and
lower commodity complex - traders.	
    * ICE certified cocoa stock dropped 4,069 bags to 5,307,480
on May 3 - exchange data.	
    * Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate
products maker, expects double digit growth in its sales to Asia
for the foreseeable future - chief executive. 	
    * The World Bank is investing $55 million in London-based
soft commodities company Armajaro Trading Limited in a move
linked to soaring demand for ethically sourced cocoa - both
parties said. 	
        	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

