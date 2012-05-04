NY coffee ends at 19-mth low, cocoa drops, sugar up

May 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures inched down in thin dealings to settle at the lowest level in 19 months on Friday, in options-related dealings and on chart-based weakness after falling through key levels in the previous session. Raw sugar futures closed up, extending its gains after rebounding from a one-year low earlier this week. U.S. cocoa futures on the coattails of the weak sterling. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.81 0.16 0.8% 20.62 21.00 33,873 Sugar OCT 21.18 0.11 0.5% 21.03 21.36 15,944 Cocoa MAY 2312 -20 -0.9% 000 000 Cocoa JUL 2289 -18 -0.8% 2,272 2,341 7,093 Coffee MAY 173.5 -0.8 -0.5% 173.40 175.45 23 Coffee JUL 174.6 -1.2 -0.7% 174.25 177.75 8,361 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 65,409 122,816 92,901 ICE COCOA 12,638 27,345 20,198 ICE COFFEE 13,613 29,564 20,781 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July rose 0.16 cent to settle at 20.81 cents per lb. * On the week, the market is down 1.9 percent, falling for the sixth consecutive week. * Short-covering from oversold condition gives market a lift. * Relative strength index reading stood at 27, from 20 the previous day. A reading under 30 means market is oversold. * Fundamentally, sugar seen struggling from bumper supplies. * "There's still too much supply out there," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas closed down 1.20 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $1.7460 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position contract since October 2010. * The July contract settled the week down 1.1 percent. * Market viewed as technically weak after closing below the 40-day moving average at $1.8275 per lb and 26-day moving average at $1.8079 on Thursday - traders. * "The roasters, every time they're patient and wait, the market comes to them and they buy it cheaper, so there's not really a drive on the part of the roaster to buy it." - one U.S. dealer. * Options related dealings kept the July futures contract around $1.75, ahead of the June options expiry next Friday. Dealers said there was heavy open interest at the $1.75 strike level. * Robusta futures trading on Liffe rallied, causing the arabica/robusta arbitrage to narrow significantly to around 83 cents per lb from 86 cents. * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 2,920 bags to 1,513,516 bags by May 3, with 18,200 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * July cocoa closed down $18, or 0.8 percent, to end at $2,289 per tonne. * On the week, July closed down 0.9 percent. * Market moved lower along with the weak sterling and lower commodity complex - traders. * ICE certified cocoa stock dropped 4,069 bags to 5,307,480 on May 3 - exchange data. * Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, expects double digit growth in its sales to Asia for the foreseeable future - chief executive. * The World Bank is investing $55 million in London-based soft commodities company Armajaro Trading Limited in a move linked to soaring demand for ethically sourced cocoa - both parties said. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)