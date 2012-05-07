FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee up from 19-month low; sugar, cocoa end firm
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

NY coffee up from 19-month low; sugar, cocoa end firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed up a shade
Monday on bargain buying after inching down to a 19-month low.	
    The softs complex settled firmer, bucking the day's weak
trend in commodities in thin dealings, with U.S. cocoa getting a
3 percent lift from stronger sterling while raw sugar rose on
speculative buying.	
	
 2:02 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.05   0.24    1.2%    20.70   21.17   26,987
 Sugar OCT     21.38    0.2    0.9%    21.07   21.47   12,614
 Cocoa MAY      2378     66    2.9%      000     000         
 Cocoa JUL      2357     68    3.0%    2,251   2,363    9,118
 Coffee MAY   174.15   0.65    0.4%   173.50  174.35       12
 Coffee JUL    175.2    0.6    0.3%   173.60  176.20    7,121
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       47,861   122,056    92,933
 ICE COCOA       14,211    27,086    20,200
 ICE COFFEE      11,843    29,541    20,801
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July gained 0.24 cent, or 1.2 percent,
to close at 21.05 cents per lb. 	
    * Market up on thin speculative buying - brokers.	
    * Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said solid support
seen at 20.50 cents area in key July contract.	
    * Fundamentally, market is "well supplied" with sugar, says
Smith.	
    * Raw sugar futures tone quiet, especially given holiday in
London.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas finished up 0.60 cent, or 0.3
percent, at $1.7520 per lb. 	
    * July contract dropped to an intraday low at $1.7360 per
lb, the lowest since October 2010.	
    * Market felt spillover weakness from the weak commodity
complex earlier but turned slightly higher in thin dealings -
traders.	
    * "You're seeing an exhaustion of selling." - Spencer
Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine
Investment in Chicago.	
    * "I would attribute the strength to people finding a big
discount in coffee compared with any other commodity class out
there." - Patton.	
    * June options expiry is Friday, with notable open interest
at the $1.75/lb strike level - traders.	
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
futures and options by a small 348 lots to 18,684 lots in the
week ending May 1 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data Friday. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa settled up $68, or 3 percent, at $2,357
per tonne.	
    * Cocoa jumped in thin dealings as participants in London
were away from their desks for a holiday.	
    * Market moved higher along with the strong sterling 
against the U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * Top grower Ivory Coast received some rain in its cocoa
belt last week following a dry spell that hurt last season's
main crop. 	
    * Speculators cut their net short position in cocoa futures
and options by 2,861 lots to 26, 565 lots by May 1 - CFTC data.	
        	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

