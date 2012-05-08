FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar plummets to 20-mth low; cocoa, coffee end down
May 8, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar plummets to 20-mth low; cocoa, coffee end down

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed down more than 3
percent on Tuesday, sinking to close at the lowest level in just
over 20 months after a wave of sell-stops extended losses in the
market already pressured by the expectation for large supplies.	
    U.S. cocoa also dropped as the euro, oil and stocks fell
while arabica coffee finished down just a shade, paring losses
after flirting with a 19-month low as the market awaited fresh
fundamentals.	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.37  -0.68   -3.2%    20.31   21.07   59,912
 Sugar OCT     20.81  -0.57   -2.7%    20.72   21.39   23,845
 Cocoa MAY      2356    -22   -0.9%    2,360   2,396        5
 Cocoa JUL      2326    -31   -1.3%    2,288   2,350   10,071
 Coffee MAY   175.15      1    0.6%   173.50  175.20       42
 Coffee JUL   174.95  -0.25   -0.1%   173.85  177.45    8,170
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      102,735   121,168    92,967
 ICE COCOA       16,421    26,853    20,202
 ICE COFFEE      11,886    28,755    20,803
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  sank 0.68 cent, or 3.2
percent, to end at 20.37 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for
the spot contract since August 31, 2010. 	
    * Market extended its losses late in the session after
triggering automatic sell orders when the spot contract fell
below last week's one-year low at 20.50 cents per lb - traders.	
    * Sugar futures were pressured by plentiful supplies in the
pipeline in addition to renewed talk that No. 2 producer India
will export an additional 1 million tonnes - traders.	
    * Deeper losses were prevented as the recent fall in prices
had stimulated buying appetite on the physical market as
importers looked for a bargain - traders.
    * Premiums for Thai raw sugar rallied up to 190 points,
their highest level since August, as millers held back stocks
following a drop in New York futures - dealers. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures inched down 0.25 cent, or 0.1
percent, to close at $1.7495 per lb. 	
    * July futures contract dropped to an intraday low at
$1,7385 per lb, just above Monday's 19-month low at $1.7360.	
    * Market was choppy and little changed, seesawing on both
sides of unchanged, bucking the session's much weaker trend in
the commodity complex.	
    * "Everyone is riding the intensity of the outside markets,
except coffee, which many can still argue has no direction
because of a significant lack of fundamentals from South
America." - Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO
Futures in Chicago.	
    * Top grower Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab
will make a new estimate for the crop on Thursday.	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 2,150 bags to
1,515,455 bags, with 27,379 bags pending grading - ICE data.
 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $31, or 1.3 percent, to close at
$2,326 per tonne, an inside day.	
    * Market eased on pressure from the weak sterling 
against the U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * July close above the 60-day moving average for the second
straight day.	
    * Additional pressure came from origin selling and a lack of
manufacturer interest - traders.	
    * ICE certified stocks eased by 4,353 bags to 5,378,277 bags
on May 7 - exchange data.	
    * On NYSE LIFFE, cocoa speculators raised their net long
position by 15,606 lots to 22,596 lots - exchange data.
 	
    * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's principal growing
regions rose last week, as demand grew due to improved bean
quality and smuggling to neighboring Ghana - farmers, buyers.
 	
        	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by M.D. Golan)

