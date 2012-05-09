FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar, coffee end up, rebound from early tumble
May 9, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar, coffee end up, rebound from early tumble

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures settled up a shade in
thin dealings on Wednesday, recovering after hitting a 20-month
low as risk-off selling eased later in the session and the
commodity complex pared losses.	
    Arabica coffee also changed direction and closed a smidgen
higher after hitting the lowest level since August 2010, while
U.S. cocoa turned around to end firm.	
    	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.38   0.01    0.1%    20.13   20.54   51,500
 Sugar OCT     20.79  -0.02   -0.1%    20.58   20.95   27,308
 Cocoa MAY      2364      8    0.3%    2,314   2,359       11
 Cocoa JUL      2334      8    0.3%    2,284   2,339    9,639
 Coffee MAY   175.15      0    0.0%   172.90  176.80       19
 Coffee JUL   175.05    0.1    0.1%   172.20  176.60   11,764
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      102,039   120,231    92,745
 ICE COCOA       17,919    26,568    20,205
 ICE COFFEE      17,829    28,457    20,781
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  inched up 0.01 cent to
close at 20.38 cents per lb.	
    * July extended the previous day's losses and fell to a low
at 20.13 cents per lb intraday, the lowest for the spot contract
since September 2010.	
    * The market was choppy in light dealings, turning slightly
positive at times as the commodity complex clawed back early
losses and the U.S. dollar pared gains - traders.	
    * Ample global supplies weighed on sugar futures -traders.	
    * Total open interest jumped by 6,060 lots to 715,111 lots
on May 8 - ICE data.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures inched up 0.10 cent to finish
at $1.7505 per lb. 	
    * July dropped to $1.7220 per lb intraday, the lowest since
August 2010.	
    * Pressure came from risk-off selling in the commodity
complex as fears the euro zone debt crisis will deepen -
traders.	
    * The firm U.S. dollar also weighed on the market
that turned higher late in the session as the greenback pared
its gains - traders.	
    * Brazil's coffee crop faces a smaller risk of frost this
year, forecasters said, lowering chances that the world's
biggest producer will suffer freezes that contributed to 34-year
high in prices last year. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa settled up $8, or 0.3 percent, at $2,334
per tonne	
    * July closed above the 60-day moving average for the third
straight day.	
    * Market pressured by weak sterling against the U.S.
dollar but cocoa futures turned higher as sterling pared losses
- traders.	
    * Favorable weather was expected to boost West Africa's mid
crop - traders.	
    * ICE certified stocks dropped by a heavy 17,252 bags to
5,361,025 bags on May 8 - exchange data.	
            	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)

