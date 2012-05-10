FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar, coffee extend move up, cocoa closes firm
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar, coffee extend move up, cocoa closes firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures
settled firmer on Thursday, extending gains after bouncing off
multi-month lows in the previous session.	
    U.S. cocoa futures inched higher in thin and consolidative
dealings.	
	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.45   0.07    0.3%    20.30   20.70   40,862
 Sugar OCT     20.83   0.04    0.2%    20.71   21.07   17,563
 Cocoa MAY      2390     26    1.1%    2,333   2,396       33
 Cocoa JUL      2338      4    0.2%    2,305   2,352    7,645
 Coffee MAY    178.5   3.35    1.9%     0.00    0.00       16
 Coffee JUL   178.65    3.6    2.1%   174.85  179.60   10,954
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       72,054   119,763    92,901
 ICE COCOA       13,163    26,637    20,231
 ICE COFFEE      16,319    28,091    20,728
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  crept up 0.07 cent to
finish at 20.45 cents per lb.	
     * Market up slightly in rebound after falling sharply the
past few weeks - brokers.	
    * Raw sugar values have fallen almost 25 percent since late
February - Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Advances capped by prospect of bumper supplies from top
producer/exporter Brazil and the likelihood No. 2 producer India
will be a large exporter of the sweetener later in the year
weighed on values.	
    * "It's just consolidating," said Alex Oliveira, senior
sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA.	
    * Cash business picked up, with increased inquiries from
countries such as Russia among others.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures rose 3.60 cents, or 2.1
percent, to close at $1.7865 per lb. 	
    * Chart-based buying lifts the market on positive buy
signals after the market closed higher on Wednesday following an
intraday drop to the lowest since August 2010 - traders.	
    * Market digested Brazil's official 2012/13 crop estimate,
which was lower than many private forecasts - traders.	
    * Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it
estimated its 2012/13 coffee crop at 50.45 million 60-kg bags,
compared with a range of 49 million to 52.3 million bags
forecast in December. 	
    * Earlier weakness in the U.S. dollar also helped
lift the market - traders.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed up $4 at $2,338 per tonne.	
    * July closed above the 60-day moving average for the fourth
straight day.	
    * Market moved in choppy and light dealings as the market
consolidated after climbing nearly 15 percent in the past month,
rising up from a three-month low - traders.	
    * Marex Spectron estimates 2011/12 world cocoa output will
fall 19,000 tonnes short of grindings, smaller than its February
estimate of a 94,000 tonne deficit, partly due to improved
production prospects. 	
    * ICE certified stocks fell by 9,976 bags to 5,351,049 bags
on May 9 - exchange data.	
            	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.