NY sugar, coffee extend move up, cocoa closes firm

May 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures settled firmer on Thursday, extending gains after bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session. U.S. cocoa futures inched higher in thin and consolidative dealings. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.45 0.07 0.3% 20.30 20.70 40,862 Sugar OCT 20.83 0.04 0.2% 20.71 21.07 17,563 Cocoa MAY 2390 26 1.1% 2,333 2,396 33 Cocoa JUL 2338 4 0.2% 2,305 2,352 7,645 Coffee MAY 178.5 3.35 1.9% 0.00 0.00 16 Coffee JUL 178.65 3.6 2.1% 174.85 179.60 10,954 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 72,054 119,763 92,901 ICE COCOA 13,163 26,637 20,231 ICE COFFEE 16,319 28,091 20,728 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July crept up 0.07 cent to finish at 20.45 cents per lb. * Market up slightly in rebound after falling sharply the past few weeks - brokers. * Raw sugar values have fallen almost 25 percent since late February - Thomson Reuters data. * Advances capped by prospect of bumper supplies from top producer/exporter Brazil and the likelihood No. 2 producer India will be a large exporter of the sweetener later in the year weighed on values. * "It's just consolidating," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA. * Cash business picked up, with increased inquiries from countries such as Russia among others. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures rose 3.60 cents, or 2.1 percent, to close at $1.7865 per lb. * Chart-based buying lifts the market on positive buy signals after the market closed higher on Wednesday following an intraday drop to the lowest since August 2010 - traders. * Market digested Brazil's official 2012/13 crop estimate, which was lower than many private forecasts - traders. * Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it estimated its 2012/13 coffee crop at 50.45 million 60-kg bags, compared with a range of 49 million to 52.3 million bags forecast in December. * Earlier weakness in the U.S. dollar also helped lift the market - traders. COCOA * July cocoa closed up $4 at $2,338 per tonne. * July closed above the 60-day moving average for the fourth straight day. * Market moved in choppy and light dealings as the market consolidated after climbing nearly 15 percent in the past month, rising up from a three-month low - traders. * Marex Spectron estimates 2011/12 world cocoa output will fall 19,000 tonnes short of grindings, smaller than its February estimate of a 94,000 tonne deficit, partly due to improved production prospects. * ICE certified stocks fell by 9,976 bags to 5,351,049 bags on May 9 - exchange data.