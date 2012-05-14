FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and coffee edge higher, cocoa ends lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar and coffee edge higher, cocoa ends lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed up a shade on
Monday when commercial buying pushed them into positive
territory after they fell to a 20-month low on risk-off selling.	
    Arabica coffee futures also ended slightly higher after
feeling spillover weakness as the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index dropped to a 19-month low, while U.S. cocoa closed
lower.	
     	
 2:07 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.27   0.05    0.3%    20.07   20.29   24,511
 Sugar OCT     20.65   0.03    0.2%    20.50   20.66    9,174
 Cocoa MAY      2321    -51   -2.2%    2,339   2,343        6
 Cocoa JUL      2261    -58   -2.5%    2,220   2,303   11,106
 Coffee MAY    177.4   0.85    0.5%   173.60  174.50       20
 Coffee JUL   177.95    0.8    0.5%   173.90  178.30   10,091
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       42,300   118,535    92,904
 ICE COCOA       18,731    26,142    20,210
 ICE COFFEE      14,483    27,029    20,732
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  settled up 0.05 cent at
20.27 cents per lb.	
    * July dropped to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents in early
dealings, on a spot-contract basis.	
    * Market slightly weaker for most of the session on investor
sales with consumer buying trimming its losses, brokers said.	
    * Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said attempts to push
key July contract under 20 cents runs into possible consumer
buying.	
    * Market under severe pressure from the ongoing harvest of
top producer Brazil's main center-south cane crop.	
    * There is also the prospect that India will be exporting an
additional 1.0 million tonnes of sugar in the weeks ahead.	
    * Macro factors placed sugar on the defensive. 	
    * "Everybody is worried to death about the European
situation," Scoville said, adding this will continue to weigh on
commodity markets going forward.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures inched up 0.80 cents to close
at $1.7795 per lb. 	
    * Market dropped to a session low at $1.7390 per lb, near
last week's 20-month low at $1.7220.	
    * Arabica futures fell earlier in the session, on pressure
from the strong U.S. dollar and spillover pressure from the weak
commodity complex - traders.	
    * Arabica pared its losses and eventually turned slightly
higher as bargain hunters bought the lows - traders.	
    * Speculators increased their net short position by 2,187
lots to 20,873 lots, in the week ending May 8 - U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday.	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 3,898 bags to
1,515,592 bags, with 23,888 bags pending grading - ICE data.	
    * LIFFE robusta futures rallied to the highest level in
nearly eight months for the third straight day, bringing the
arabica premium over robusta to around 80 cents per lb, the
lowest level since June 2010.	
        	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed down $58, or 2.5 percent, at
$2,261 per tonne.	
    * July dropped 4.3 percent intraday to a two-week low at
$2,220.	
    * Market fell easily in light volume, ignoring the firm
sterling against the U.S. dollar.	
    * Risk-off selling on macro-economic concerns on the
potential for Greece to exit the euro zone - traders.	
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position for the third
straight week, in the week to May 8, cutting 5,028 lots to
21,537 lots - CFTC.	
    * Abundant rains across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa
producing regions well into last week are helping create ideal
conditions for the development of the mid-crop - farmers,
analysts. 	
    * Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator
Cocobod reached 744,298 tonnes by May 3 since the start of the
season, down 6.7 percent on the same period last year - Cocobod
data seen by Reuters on Monday.          	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

