NY sugar, coffee and cocoa nudge up to settle firm

May 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar, arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures settled up slightly in thin trading Tuesday in sympathy with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which inched higher for the first time in six sessions. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.4 0.13 0.6% 20.30 20.69 37,080 Sugar OCT 20.79 0.14 0.7% 20.65 21.04 15,103 Cocoa MAY 2278 -43 -1.9% 000 000 Cocoa JUL 2268 7 0.3% 2,234 2,282 8,018 Coffee MAY 177.05 -0.35 -0.2% 0.00 0.00 1 Coffee JUL 178.4 0.45 0.3% 177.05 181.60 12,895 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 64,280 118,368 92,833 ICE COCOA 12,852 25,443 20,228 ICE COFFEE 19,597 26,465 20,715 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July finished up 0.13 cent at 20.40 cents per lb. * July dropped to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents on Monday, on a spot-contract basis. * Market recovered after the psychological support level of 20 cents held in the previous session - traders. * Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar exporter, has ended its 2011/12 crushing season and produced a record 10.2 million tonnes of sugar, the Office of Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) said on Tuesday, adding that might lead to record exports this year. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures crept up 0.45 cent to settle at $1.7840 per lb. * Market remained rangebound after hitting a 20-month low last week at $1.7220. * U.S. consumers should be paying less for their Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee shortly, after J.M. Smucker Co said on Tuesday it was cutting prices on its brands by an average of 6 percent. * The International Coffee Organization (ICO) estimates global coffee consumption grew 1.7 percent in 2011 though growth was below the average annual rate. COCOA * July cocoa inched up $7 to settle at $2,268 per tonne. * Market was choppy in light dealings. * Cocoa futures were pressured by the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar and origin selling, but lifted by spillover support in the commodity complex, which was slightly higher - traders. * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions rose last week, supported by improved quality of beans and firm demand from buyers for export and local grinding - farmers, buyers. * Cocoa grinding in Brazil rose 6 percent in April compared to the same month last year to 20,009 tonnes - industry data. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)