NY sugar, coffee and cocoa nudge up to settle firm
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa nudge up to settle firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar, arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa
futures settled up slightly in thin trading Tuesday in sympathy
with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which inched
higher for the first time in six sessions.	
    	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL      20.4   0.13    0.6%    20.30   20.69   37,080
 Sugar OCT     20.79   0.14    0.7%    20.65   21.04   15,103
 Cocoa MAY      2278    -43   -1.9%      000     000         
 Cocoa JUL      2268      7    0.3%    2,234   2,282    8,018
 Coffee MAY   177.05  -0.35   -0.2%     0.00    0.00        1
 Coffee JUL    178.4   0.45    0.3%   177.05  181.60   12,895
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       64,280   118,368    92,833
 ICE COCOA       12,852    25,443    20,228
 ICE COFFEE      19,597    26,465    20,715
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  finished up 0.13 cent at
20.40 cents per lb.	
    * July dropped to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents on Monday,
on a spot-contract basis.	
    * Market recovered after the psychological support level of
20 cents held in the previous session - traders.	
    * Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar exporter, has
ended its 2011/12 crushing season and produced a record 10.2
million tonnes of sugar, the Office of Cane and Sugar Board
(OCSB) said on Tuesday, adding that might lead to record exports
this year. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures crept up 0.45 cent to settle
at $1.7840 per lb. 	
    * Market remained rangebound after hitting a 20-month low
last week at $1.7220.	
    * U.S. consumers should be paying less for their Folgers and
Dunkin' Donuts coffee shortly, after J.M. Smucker Co said on
Tuesday it was cutting prices on its brands by an average of 6
percent. 	
    * The International Coffee Organization (ICO) estimates
global coffee consumption grew 1.7 percent in 2011 though growth
was below the average annual rate. 	
        	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa inched up $7 to settle at $2,268 per
tonne.	
    * Market was choppy in light dealings.	
    * Cocoa futures were pressured by the weak sterling 
against the U.S. dollar and origin selling, but lifted by
spillover support in the commodity complex, which was slightly
higher - traders.	
    * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week, supported by improved quality of beans
and firm demand from buyers for export and local grinding -
farmers, buyers. 	
    * Cocoa grinding in Brazil rose 6 percent in April compared
to the same month last year to 20,009 tonnes - industry data.   
 	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)

