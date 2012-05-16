FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar, cocoa end up, coffee off, trade technical
May 16, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar, cocoa end up, coffee off, trade technical

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and U.S. cocoa futures finished
higher, as buyers took advantage of the steep declines earlier
in the week, and  arabica coffee eased after repairing oversold
damage from last week, but analysts said the absence of news
meant technical trade dominated the action.	
	
 2:39 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.73   0.33    1.6%    20.19   20.87   40,322
 Sugar OCT     21.06   0.27    1.3%    20.61   21.18   16,933
 Cocoa JUL      2292     24    1.1%    2,227   2,299    7,966
 Cocoa SEP      2304     23    1.0%    2,240   2,309    2,547
 Coffee MAY    177.4   0.35    0.2%   178.80  178.80        1
 Coffee JUL      178   -0.4   -0.2%   175.50  182.15   15,017
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,620   116,509    92,684
 ICE COCOA       13,220    25,176    20,246
 ICE COFFEE      22,617    25,910    20,715
                                                              
    	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  closed 0.33 cent, or 1.62
percent, higher at 20.73 cents per lb in healthy volume.	
    * Prices continued to climb in the after hours trade,
reaching an 8-day peak at 20.87 cents, which some chartists
viewed as a turning signal and project upside targets at
Fibonnaci levels 20 and 22.50 cents.  	
    * On Monday, July fell to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents on a
spot-contract basis, but analysts said they thought the
preponderance of sellers were out of the market for now.	
    * The lingering impact of drought and weaker yields will cut
sugar output and exports from top producer Brazil's new 2012/13
center-south cane crop, analysts Datagro said on Wednesday in
their second update on the harvest. 	
    * Escalating violence in Syria has slowed sugar refining to
a virtual standstill, with smuggling set to rise as Western
sanctions hobble trade finance and disrupt imports of the staple
sweetener, trade sources said. 	
    * Sugar beet sowings in most Russian planting areas were
proceeding well, despite a drought in the country's Southern
regions, the chairman of the industry lobby group and a sugar
market analyst said on Wednesday.  	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures lost 0.40 cent to close at
$1.78 per lb, in a light round of profit taking off the high. 	
    * Prices formed an outside day after reaching their highest
since May 3 earlier in the session. Early gains continued to
correct the oversold condition after hitting a 20-month low last
week at $1.7220.	
    * Uganda's coffee exports in May are projected to fall 29
percent compared to the same month a year ago, depressed by slow
bean drying and transportation due to heavy rains, a state
agency said on Wednesday. 	
    *  Vietnam, the world's second-largest coffee producer after
Brazil, has picked 18.3 million bags of coffee from its
2011/2012 crop, the International Coffee Organization (ICO)
said. 	
 	
        	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed with $24 gains at $2,292 a tonne.	
    * Volume was moderate and dealings mostly technical, with
little news to move the market. 	
    * Cocoa prices formed an outside day, meaning lower lows and
higher highs. But the higher close left a stronger technical
tone in the market after futures fell on Monday to their lowest
since May 1.   	
    * Technical signals will be clearer when July cocoa gets out
of a neutral range of $2,220 - $2,286 per tonne, formed by the
May 14 low and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement on the fall
from $2,352 to $2,220. 	
    * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week, supported by improved quality of beans
and firm demand for export and local grinding.  	
        	
 (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; editing by M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
