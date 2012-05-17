FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY cocoa drops, sugar and coffee settle firm
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

NY cocoa drops, sugar and coffee settle firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed 3 percent lower
on Thursday, weighed down by the weak sterling that attracted
selling to the market.	
    Raw sugar closed firm for the fourth straight day in quiet
dealings as the market consolidated after hitting a 20-month low
on Monday, while arabica coffee also ended higher.	
    	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.86   0.13    0.6%    20.61   20.93   32,916
 Sugar OCT     21.18   0.12    0.6%    20.94   21.24   18,966
 Cocoa JUL      2224    -68   -3.0%    2,220   2,289   11,717
 Cocoa SEP      2239    -65   -2.8%    2,235   2,301    4,605
 Coffee MAY   178.65   1.25    0.7%   177.10  179.00       21
 Coffee JUL    180.1    2.1    1.2%   176.40  180.80    9,837
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       71,311   115,548    92,547
 ICE COCOA       23,710    24,124    20,261
 ICE COFFEE      15,689    25,625    20,736
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  finished up 0.13 cent, or
0.6 percent, at 20.86 cents per lb.	
    * Market consolidates, up on suspected consumer buying -
brokers.	
    * "Everytime you go down, you keep bouncing off demand,"
said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.	
    * Fundamentally, market still pressured by news of sizable
cane harvest from top producer Brazil.	
    * Abundant supplies also coming from record crop in Thailand
and India said offering more sugar as well. 	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures rose 2.10 cents, settling at
$1.8010 per lb. 	
    * Market remained rangebound in light volume after hitting a
20-month low at $1.7220 per lb last week.	
    * Arabica futures gathered some upward momentum on the heels
of the weak U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies -
traders.	
    * Dealings were light as the market lacked firm direction -
traders.	
    * "These macro issues are basically driving people away so
the market's not keen on taking risk on at the moment." - one
New York dealers.	
    * More than 270 workers at the largest U.S. coffee packager
J.M. Smucker Co may go on strike amid concerns that
senior workers' rights will be curtailed - union representing
the workers said on Wednesday. 	
 	
        	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $68, or 3 percent, to settle at
$2,224 a tonne.	
    * Volume was average as the weak pound attracted selling -
traders.	
    * The sterling was sharply lower against the U.S.
dollar for the third straight day, weighing on the market -
traders.	
    * Strong resistance also added to the day's pressure, with
the 100-day moving average at $2,294 per tonne just above the
session high, basis July - dealers.	
    * Possible El Nino weather conditions later this year could
exacerbate a potential global cocoa deficit in the coming
2012/13 season, causing prices to climb - International Cocoa
Organization. 	
    	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
editing by Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.