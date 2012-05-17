NY cocoa drops, sugar and coffee settle firm

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed 3 percent lower on Thursday, weighed down by the weak sterling that attracted selling to the market. Raw sugar closed firm for the fourth straight day in quiet dealings as the market consolidated after hitting a 20-month low on Monday, while arabica coffee also ended higher. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.86 0.13 0.6% 20.61 20.93 32,916 Sugar OCT 21.18 0.12 0.6% 20.94 21.24 18,966 Cocoa JUL 2224 -68 -3.0% 2,220 2,289 11,717 Cocoa SEP 2239 -65 -2.8% 2,235 2,301 4,605 Coffee MAY 178.65 1.25 0.7% 177.10 179.00 21 Coffee JUL 180.1 2.1 1.2% 176.40 180.80 9,837 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 71,311 115,548 92,547 ICE COCOA 23,710 24,124 20,261 ICE COFFEE 15,689 25,625 20,736 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July finished up 0.13 cent, or 0.6 percent, at 20.86 cents per lb. * Market consolidates, up on suspected consumer buying - brokers. * "Everytime you go down, you keep bouncing off demand," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. * Fundamentally, market still pressured by news of sizable cane harvest from top producer Brazil. * Abundant supplies also coming from record crop in Thailand and India said offering more sugar as well. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures rose 2.10 cents, settling at $1.8010 per lb. * Market remained rangebound in light volume after hitting a 20-month low at $1.7220 per lb last week. * Arabica futures gathered some upward momentum on the heels of the weak U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies - traders. * Dealings were light as the market lacked firm direction - traders. * "These macro issues are basically driving people away so the market's not keen on taking risk on at the moment." - one New York dealers. * More than 270 workers at the largest U.S. coffee packager J.M. Smucker Co may go on strike amid concerns that senior workers' rights will be curtailed - union representing the workers said on Wednesday. COCOA * July cocoa dropped $68, or 3 percent, to settle at $2,224 a tonne. * Volume was average as the weak pound attracted selling - traders. * The sterling was sharply lower against the U.S. dollar for the third straight day, weighing on the market - traders. * Strong resistance also added to the day's pressure, with the 100-day moving average at $2,294 per tonne just above the session high, basis July - dealers. * Possible El Nino weather conditions later this year could exacerbate a potential global cocoa deficit in the coming 2012/13 season, causing prices to climb - International Cocoa Organization. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)