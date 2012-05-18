FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY cocoa settles firm, sugar and coffee move down
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa settles firm, sugar and coffee move down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed up more than 2
percent on Friday, lifted by earlier strength in the sterling
 against the dollar, while raw sugar defied the positive
sentiment in the commodity complex and closed lower.	
    Arabica coffee futures also finished down as roasters waited
for prices to fall to levels more attractive to them.	
    	
 2:02 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.47  -0.39   -1.9%    20.40   20.90   38,343
 Sugar OCT      20.8  -0.38   -1.8%    20.76   21.21   17,866
 Cocoa JUL      2273     49    2.2%    2,221   2,286    9,018
 Cocoa SEP      2285     46    2.1%    2,235   2,298    2,715
 Coffee MAY    177.7  -0.95   -0.5%     0.00    0.00        1
 Coffee JUL   179.15  -0.95   -0.5%   177.70  181.85   10,701
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       76,211   114,687    92,531
 ICE COCOA       15,220    23,493    20,269
 ICE COFFEE      18,328    25,575    20,743
                                                              
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  eased 0.39, or 1.9 percent,
to close at 20.47 cents per lb.	
    * For the week, the market is up 1.2 percent.	
    * Sugar sags on speculative sales, but dealings modest -
brokers.	
    * "We couldn't get through 21 cents. There is also no new
demand out there," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.	
    * Market runs into some consumer interest near 20-month low
of 20.07 cents, basis July.	
    * Brazilian harvest of key center-south area and
expectations of further Indian sugar exports weighing on
futures. 	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures slipped 0.95 cent to finish
at $1.7915 per lb. 	
    * On the week, July finished up 1.1 percent.	
    * Market felt spillover support from the rallying Liffe
robusta coffee futures market but turned lower after it failed
to reach the week's high at $1.8215 per lb - traders.	
    * "The roasters are complacent. Roasters bought a lot of
coffee at higher prices and now they're buying hand to mouth." -
Nick Gentile, chief trader for commodity fund Atlantic Capital
Advisors in New Jersey.	
    * Kraft Foods said on Friday it lowered prices on
many of its U.S. coffees, including its flagship brand Maxwell
House and some of its instant coffees, citing lower green coffee
costs since prices peaked last year. 	
            	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed up $49, or 2.2 percent, at $2,273
a tonne, in an inside session.	
    * July closed the week down 2 percent after a choppy week.	
    * Market respected resistance at the 100-day moving average
at $2,294 per tonne.	
    * The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar helped
lift the market - traders.	
    * "Whoever sold it yesterday is buying it today. We're just
stuck in a range." - Gentile.	
    	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
editing by Jim Marshall)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.