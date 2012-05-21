NY coffee, cocoa and sugar settle easier

May 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures trading on ICE closed down more than 2 percent on Monday, as the market followed the commodity complex lower as it lacked its own fundamentals. U.S. cocoa and raw sugar also ended the day in negative territory, with all three markets moving in light and range bound dealings. 2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.38 -0.09 -0.4% 20.30 20.66 28,171 Sugar OCT 20.73 -0.07 -0.3% 20.68 20.98 14,206 Cocoa JUL 2238 -35 -1.5% 2,225 2,275 10,050 Cocoa SEP 2249 -36 -1.6% 2,239 2,286 5,362 Coffee JUL 175.15 -4 -2.2% 174.30 181.35 11,826 Coffee SEP 177.35 -3.95 -2.2% 176.50 183.50 3,388 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 63,753 112,391 92,513 ICE COCOA 19,618 22,974 20,264 ICE COFFEE 17,904 24,380 20,660 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July settled down 0.09, or 0.4 percent, at 20.38 cents per lb. * Market trades within a few points of unchanged, consolidates - brokers. * Cash business lackluster. * "It doesn't seem to be doing much of anything except to consolidate," said Mike McDougall, senior vice-president at brokerage Newedge USA in New York. * Benchmark July raw sugar contract trading in a band from 20.30 to 21 cents. * The 20-month low at 20.07 cents touched recently constitutes an area of support - brokers.* Market trades within a few points of unchanged, consolidates - brokers. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures closed down 4 cents, or 2.2 percent, at $1.7515 per lb. * Market remained range bound between $1.7220-$1.8215 since falling to a 20-month low on May 9. * "It seems like we have resistance up at that $1.82 area. We retested it earlier today and the market just backed off of that level." - Boyd Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago. * The market lacked new fundamentals to push it out of its range - traders. * Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica futures and options by 2,490 contracts to 17,932 contracts, by May 15 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday. COCOA * July cocoa fell $36, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $2,249 a tonne, in an inside session for the second straight day. * Market turned lower as the July contract continued to face resistance at the 100-day moving average at $2,308 per tonne - traders. * Pressure also came from the commodity complex, which turned lower - traders. * Market remained stuck in a narrow range between $2,232-2,309 that it's held for six sessions. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,126,000 tonnes by May 20, compared with 1,103,169 tonnes in the same period of the previous season - exporters' estimates. * Speculators cut their net short position in U.S. cocoa by a slight 481 lots to 21,056 lots, in the week ending May 15 - CFTC. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)