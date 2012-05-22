NY sugar ends at 21-month trough; cocoa, coffee down

May 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed at their lowest level in 21 months on Tuesday, hit by long liquidation and a flurry of sell-stops. U.S. cocoa fell to a three-week low on long liquidation, and arabica coffee futures likewise closed lower. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.8 -0.58 -2.9% 19.76 20.39 61,576 Sugar OCT 20.2 -0.53 -2.6% 20.18 20.75 27,819 Cocoa JUL 2179 -59 -2.6% 2,163 2,255 14,533 Cocoa SEP 2194 -55 -2.5% 2,179 2,267 5,974 Coffee JUL 174.5 -0.65 -0.4% 172.85 177.00 16,035 Coffee SEP 176.5 -0.85 -0.5% 175.10 179.10 7,683 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 121,764 110,813 92,514 ICE COCOA 24,869 22,071 20,268 ICE COFFEE 27,591 23,926 20,685 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July sank 0.58, or 2.8 percent, to close at 19.80 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot position since Aug. 31, 2010. * Market sank to a 21-month low on investor liquidation - brokers. * The benchmark spot contract traded under the psychological 20 cents per lb level for the first time since September 1, 2010 - Thomson Reuters data. * Automatic stop-loss orders pressured the sweetener when it slid under the recent low of 20.07 cents hit on May 14, dealers said. * Mike McDougall, senior vice-president of brokerage Newedge USA, said sugar endured a technical breakdown. * Analysts said sugar may have run into some consumer interest near 19.80 cents, basis the spot month. * The 14-day relative strength index stood at 28.5. * A reading of 30 or below is considered oversold and traders feel the market could be in for a spell of consolidation as a result. * A reading of 70 and above means market is overbought. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures dropped 0.65 cent, or 0.4 percent, to finish at $1.7450 per lb. * Arabica futures flirted with a 21-month low, as the July contract hit a session low at $1.7285 per lb, just up from the recent low reached on May 9 at $1.7220. * Market consolidated after dropping 2.2 percent on Monday - traders. * The market ran out of selling interest at the lows, as it was viewed as slightly oversold - traders. * The firm U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies also weighed on the market - traders. COCOA * July cocoa sank $59, or 2.6 percent, to finish at $2,179 a tonne. * July traded from $2,255 to $2,163, the lowest level since April 30. * The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar as well as improved crop weather conditions in top grower Ivory Coast weighed on the market - traders. * Technically, when the July contract fell below support at $2,200, it attracted investor long liquidation and short selling - traders. * "Demand is a little soft in the cocoa product sector right now and that seems to be weighing on the market right now. That's allowed the market to slip a little bit here." - Drew Geraghty, commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey. * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions rose last week amid strong competition among local grinders for tight supplies - farmers, buyers. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)