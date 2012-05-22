FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 21-month trough; cocoa, coffee down
May 22, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar ends at 21-month trough; cocoa, coffee down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed at their lowest
level in 21 months on Tuesday, hit by long liquidation and a
flurry of sell-stops.	
    U.S. cocoa fell to a three-week low on long liquidation, and
arabica coffee futures likewise closed lower.	
    	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL      19.8  -0.58   -2.9%    19.76   20.39   61,576
 Sugar OCT      20.2  -0.53   -2.6%    20.18   20.75   27,819
 Cocoa JUL      2179    -59   -2.6%    2,163   2,255   14,533
 Cocoa SEP      2194    -55   -2.5%    2,179   2,267    5,974
 Coffee JUL    174.5  -0.65   -0.4%   172.85  177.00   16,035
 Coffee SEP    176.5  -0.85   -0.5%   175.10  179.10    7,683
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      121,764   110,813    92,514
 ICE COCOA       24,869    22,071    20,268
 ICE COFFEE      27,591    23,926    20,685
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  sank 0.58, or 2.8 percent,
to close at 19.80 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
spot position since Aug. 31, 2010.	
    * Market sank to a 21-month low on investor liquidation -
brokers.	
    * The benchmark spot contract traded under the psychological
20 cents per lb level for the first time since September 1, 2010
- Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Automatic stop-loss orders pressured the sweetener when it
slid under the recent low of 20.07 cents hit on May 14, dealers
said.	
    * Mike McDougall, senior vice-president of brokerage Newedge
USA, said sugar endured a technical breakdown.	
    * Analysts said sugar may have run into some consumer
interest near 19.80 cents, basis the spot month.	
    * The 14-day relative strength index stood at 28.5.	
    * A reading of 30 or below is considered oversold and
traders feel the market could be in for a spell of consolidation
as a result.	
    * A reading of 70 and above means market is overbought. 	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures dropped 0.65 cent, or 0.4
percent, to finish at $1.7450 per lb. 	
    * Arabica futures flirted with a 21-month low, as the July
contract hit a session low at $1.7285 per lb, just up from the
recent low reached on May 9 at $1.7220.	
    * Market consolidated after dropping 2.2 percent on Monday -
traders.	
    * The market ran out of selling interest at the lows, as it
was viewed as slightly oversold - traders.	
    * The firm U.S. dollar against a basket of major
currencies also weighed on the market - traders.	
            	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa sank $59, or 2.6 percent, to finish at
$2,179 a tonne.	
    * July traded from $2,255 to $2,163, the lowest level since
April 30.	
    * The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar as well
as improved crop weather conditions in top grower Ivory Coast
weighed on the market - traders.	
    * Technically, when the July contract fell below support at
$2,200, it attracted investor long liquidation and short selling
- traders.	
    * "Demand is a little soft in the cocoa product sector right
now and that seems to be weighing on the market right now.
That's allowed the market to slip a little bit here." - Drew
Geraghty, commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey.	
    * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week amid strong competition among local
grinders for tight supplies - farmers, buyers. 	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

