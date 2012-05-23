FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee and sugar end at 21-month lows, cocoa down
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee and sugar end at 21-month lows, cocoa down

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sank in heavy
volume on Wednesday, closing at their lowest in 21 months as
investors fled riskier assets and ran to currency investments,
causing the market to trigger automatic sell orders.	
    Raw sugar futures also closed at their lowest in 21 months.
U.S. cocoa ended at a six-week low.	
    World stocks skidded and the euro fell on worries about
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which would deepen
the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global
economic recovery. 	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.51  -0.29   -1.5%    19.36   19.84   59,995
 Sugar OCT     19.98  -0.22   -1.1%    19.80   20.22   34,997
 Cocoa JUL      2124    -55   -2.5%    2,100   2,172   17,840
 Cocoa SEP      2141    -53   -2.4%    2,117   2,186   10,004
 Coffee JUL    166.9   -7.6   -4.4%   165.10  173.50   25,788
 Coffee SEP   169.15  -7.35   -4.2%   167.40  175.90   13,925
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      140,452   109,755    92,528
 ICE COCOA       36,511    21,595    20,265
 ICE COFFEE      48,196    23,600    20,698
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  eased 0.29, or 1.5 percent,
to finish at 19.51 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
spot position since late August 2010.	
    * Market fell to a fresh 21-month low on risk-off selling
sparked by rekindled fears over Europe's debt crisis - brokers.	
    * Steady cash interest at the lows provided support for the
sweetener - analysts.	
    * "I think you'll see demand all the way down," said The
Price Group analyst Jack Scoville of sugar.	
    * The falling price sparked talk about possible defaults or
contract washouts in soybean or corn futures by China, but there
was no sign of something similar in sugar.	
    * Open interest in raw sugar climbed to 729,589 lots as of
May 22, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Dealers said that is a
sign of more short positions being put in place in the market.	
    * Volume traded on Wednesday in raw sugar was already above
100,000 lots and on track to be the highest since a total of
156,706 lots were traded on April 26, Thomson Reuters and ICE
Futures U.S. data showed.	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures slumped 7.60 cents, or 4.4
percent, to close at $1.6690 per lb, the weakest since Aug. 25,
2010. 	
    * Volume was exceptionally heavy at an estimated 48,196 lots
being dealt, the highest since April 16 - preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.	
    * Arabica futures were the second-weakest performer on the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, next to thinly
traded frozen concentrated orange juice futures.	
    * The market tumbled, initially spurred by selling that hit
the commodity complex, but the fall became more drastic after
waves of sell-stops were triggered - traders.
    * The strong U.S. dollar also weighed heavily on the
market - traders. 	
    * World top coffee grower Brazil will produce 52.2 million
bags in the 2012/13 crop, a Thomson Reuters survey of
participants at a Sao Paulo coffee seminar showed on Tuesday,
below most analyst estimates but higher than the government's
official estimate. 	
            	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed down $55, or 2.5 percent, at
$2,124 a tonne, the lowest finish since April 11. 	
    * Total volume heavy at more than 36,500 lots, preliminary
Thomson Reuters data showed, the highest level since April 13.	
    * Market fell on broad-based buying, as investors fled
riskier assets - traders.	
    * Total open interest jumped by 2,890 lots to 185,050 lots
on May 22, the highest since Nov. 7, 2011 - ICE data.	
    * Armajaro Trading expects global 2011/12 cocoa production
to fall from between 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes short of grindings,
head of cocoa William Venables said. 	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
