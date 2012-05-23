NY coffee and sugar end at 21-month lows, cocoa down

May 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sank in heavy volume on Wednesday, closing at their lowest in 21 months as investors fled riskier assets and ran to currency investments, causing the market to trigger automatic sell orders. Raw sugar futures also closed at their lowest in 21 months. U.S. cocoa ended at a six-week low. World stocks skidded and the euro fell on worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which would deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global economic recovery. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.51 -0.29 -1.5% 19.36 19.84 59,995 Sugar OCT 19.98 -0.22 -1.1% 19.80 20.22 34,997 Cocoa JUL 2124 -55 -2.5% 2,100 2,172 17,840 Cocoa SEP 2141 -53 -2.4% 2,117 2,186 10,004 Coffee JUL 166.9 -7.6 -4.4% 165.10 173.50 25,788 Coffee SEP 169.15 -7.35 -4.2% 167.40 175.90 13,925 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 140,452 109,755 92,528 ICE COCOA 36,511 21,595 20,265 ICE COFFEE 48,196 23,600 20,698 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July eased 0.29, or 1.5 percent, to finish at 19.51 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot position since late August 2010. * Market fell to a fresh 21-month low on risk-off selling sparked by rekindled fears over Europe's debt crisis - brokers. * Steady cash interest at the lows provided support for the sweetener - analysts. * "I think you'll see demand all the way down," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville of sugar. * The falling price sparked talk about possible defaults or contract washouts in soybean or corn futures by China, but there was no sign of something similar in sugar. * Open interest in raw sugar climbed to 729,589 lots as of May 22, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Dealers said that is a sign of more short positions being put in place in the market. * Volume traded on Wednesday in raw sugar was already above 100,000 lots and on track to be the highest since a total of 156,706 lots were traded on April 26, Thomson Reuters and ICE Futures U.S. data showed. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures slumped 7.60 cents, or 4.4 percent, to close at $1.6690 per lb, the weakest since Aug. 25, 2010. * Volume was exceptionally heavy at an estimated 48,196 lots being dealt, the highest since April 16 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * Arabica futures were the second-weakest performer on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, next to thinly traded frozen concentrated orange juice futures. * The market tumbled, initially spurred by selling that hit the commodity complex, but the fall became more drastic after waves of sell-stops were triggered - traders. * The strong U.S. dollar also weighed heavily on the market - traders. * World top coffee grower Brazil will produce 52.2 million bags in the 2012/13 crop, a Thomson Reuters survey of participants at a Sao Paulo coffee seminar showed on Tuesday, below most analyst estimates but higher than the government's official estimate. COCOA * July cocoa closed down $55, or 2.5 percent, at $2,124 a tonne, the lowest finish since April 11. * Total volume heavy at more than 36,500 lots, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed, the highest level since April 13. * Market fell on broad-based buying, as investors fled riskier assets - traders. * Total open interest jumped by 2,890 lots to 185,050 lots on May 22, the highest since Nov. 7, 2011 - ICE data. * Armajaro Trading expects global 2011/12 cocoa production to fall from between 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes short of grindings, head of cocoa William Venables said. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)