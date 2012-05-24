FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa ends at 6-week low, arabica flat, sugar up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa ends at 6-week low, arabica flat, sugar up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures extended their losses
and closed at a six-week low on Thursday, while arabica coffee
finished flat as the market consolidated after tumbling to a
21-month low the previous day.	
    Raw sugar nudged higher after hitting a 21-month low in the
last session.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.58   0.07    0.4%    19.44   19.76   37,175
 Sugar OCT     20.03   0.05    0.3%    19.91   20.19   21,295
 Cocoa JUL      2105    -19   -0.9%    2,094   2,128   10,813
 Cocoa SEP      2120    -21   -1.0%    2,109   2,141    4,646
 Coffee JUL    166.9      0    0.0%   165.30  169.60   12,529
 Coffee SEP    169.2   0.05    0.0%   167.60  171.75    6,231
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,981   107,201    92,598
 ICE COCOA       19,823    20,680    20,318
 ICE COFFEE      23,101    23,121    20,809
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  crept up 0.07 to end at
19.58 cents per lb.	
    * Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers.	
    * Some consumer buying gives sweetener a lift.	
    * Sugar advance to eventually fizzle given economic worries
- Nick Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors.	
    * Sugar open interest at higher level since April 9 -
exchange data. 	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures finished flat at $1.6690 per
lb, matching the previous session's 21-month low. 	
    * Inside session trading from $1.6635-$1.6960, well within
the wide $1.6510-$1.7350 range of the previous day, when the
market tumbled to a 21-month low.	
    * Market consolidated after Wednesday's sharp drop lower,
when broad-based selling hit the commodity complex - traders.	
    * Total open interest climbed by 2,385 contracts to 151,830
contracts on May 23, the highest since April 13 - ICE data.	
    * Total volume reached 50,297 lots on Wednesday, the highest
since April 16 - exchange data.	
    * India's 2012-13 coffee production is forecast slightly 	
lower at 5.1 million 60 kg bags following exceptionally good 	
2011/12 weather conditions - U.S. Department of Agriculture
attache Wednesday. 	
            	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa fell $19, or 0.9 percent, to settle at
$2,105 a tonne, the lowest settlement since April 11. 	
    * Market fell on follow-through weakness - traders.	
    * Cocoa futures falling toward oversold levels - traders. 	
    * Open interest jumped 4,851 lots to 189,901 lots, the
highest since November 7, 2011, as investors fled riskier assets
in broad-based selling. 	
    * On May 23, volume was heavy at 38,329 contracts, the
highest since April 13, exchange data showed. 	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
