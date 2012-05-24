NY cocoa ends at 6-week low, arabica flat, sugar up

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures extended their losses and closed at a six-week low on Thursday, while arabica coffee finished flat as the market consolidated after tumbling to a 21-month low the previous day. Raw sugar nudged higher after hitting a 21-month low in the last session. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.58 0.07 0.4% 19.44 19.76 37,175 Sugar OCT 20.03 0.05 0.3% 19.91 20.19 21,295 Cocoa JUL 2105 -19 -0.9% 2,094 2,128 10,813 Cocoa SEP 2120 -21 -1.0% 2,109 2,141 4,646 Coffee JUL 166.9 0 0.0% 165.30 169.60 12,529 Coffee SEP 169.2 0.05 0.0% 167.60 171.75 6,231 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,981 107,201 92,598 ICE COCOA 19,823 20,680 20,318 ICE COFFEE 23,101 23,121 20,809 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July crept up 0.07 to end at 19.58 cents per lb. * Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers. * Some consumer buying gives sweetener a lift. * Sugar advance to eventually fizzle given economic worries - Nick Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors. * Sugar open interest at higher level since April 9 - exchange data. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures finished flat at $1.6690 per lb, matching the previous session's 21-month low. * Inside session trading from $1.6635-$1.6960, well within the wide $1.6510-$1.7350 range of the previous day, when the market tumbled to a 21-month low. * Market consolidated after Wednesday's sharp drop lower, when broad-based selling hit the commodity complex - traders. * Total open interest climbed by 2,385 contracts to 151,830 contracts on May 23, the highest since April 13 - ICE data. * Total volume reached 50,297 lots on Wednesday, the highest since April 16 - exchange data. * India's 2012-13 coffee production is forecast slightly lower at 5.1 million 60 kg bags following exceptionally good 2011/12 weather conditions - U.S. Department of Agriculture attache Wednesday. COCOA * July cocoa fell $19, or 0.9 percent, to settle at $2,105 a tonne, the lowest settlement since April 11. * Market fell on follow-through weakness - traders. * Cocoa futures falling toward oversold levels - traders. * Open interest jumped 4,851 lots to 189,901 lots, the highest since November 7, 2011, as investors fled riskier assets in broad-based selling. * On May 23, volume was heavy at 38,329 contracts, the highest since April 13, exchange data showed. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)